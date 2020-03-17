Coronavirus: Shisha cafes told to stop providing shared pipes

Premises are being urged to cease offering shared shisha to customers given the Covid-19 pandemic (file photo).

Shisha cafes are being advised not to provide shared pipes to customers amid concerns about coronavirus.

Shisha, a molasses-based tobacco concoction smoked from a communal hookah (pipe), has been banned in cafes and coffee shops across most of the United Arab Emirates to reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19.

Auckland Council spokesman Mervyn Chetty said the council recommended Auckland premises cease offering shared shisha or provide disposable mouthpieces.

​Habibi Cafe, which offers shisha 24/7, is encouraging its customers not to share the mouthpiece and instead use individual mouthpieces.

Cafe worker Akash Maheshwari said customers need to be informed about the risk if they intend to share mouthpieces.

"We are making sure to wash them more, wash our hands more. Any customers who are feeling sick should go home so other people don't get sick."

Supplied Shisha has been temporarily banned in Dubai and Abu Dhabi as a move to stem the flow of new coronavirus cases (file photo).

One Auckland dining and shisha bar said it was closing, on average, two hours early as customer numbers decline and fewer people use shisha.

Caravanserai worker Romona Leatutue said the bar normally had people waiting for seats at tables, but now it closes up shop early on weeknights.

"We are normally open till 3 or 4am depending on how busy we are ... But we have been closing at 2 which is pretty strange."

Leatutue said the bar's cleaning of the shisha pipes hasn't changed as it is already doing vigorous cleaning and freezing them overnight.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff An Auckland cafe serving shisha said its business had been impacted as fewer customers came in.

Petra Cafe in Wellington has increased its cleaning of the shisha pipes, tables and counters. Ahmed Obeibhe said new mouthpieces have also been added.

Christchurch's Boteco said it hadn't noticed any change to customer levels and a regular cleaning regime was already in place.

There have been 11 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand to date.

Covid-19, like the flu, can be spread from person to person.

When an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks, they may spread droplets containing the virus a short distance, which quickly settle on surrounding surfaces.

You may get infected by the virus if you touch those surfaces or objects and then touch your mouth, nose or eyes.

Experts in support of the ban in the UAE said shisha joints were often dense with smoke and it was not possible to maintain a safe distance from others.

It was also common practice for people to cough, sneeze and clear their throats while using shisha, media reports said.