Coronavirus: Warning for those staying at campground with infected tourist

A infected coronavirus patient travelling with a Danish film crew stayed at holiday parks in Christchurch and Queenstown before her positive test.

Mikkel Kessler, a former super-middleweight world champion from Denmark, his wife, Lea Hvidt Kessler, and their three children, have been filming a reality television programme as they travel around the world.

They arrived on Thursday and, according to their Facebook pages, went bungy jumping on the weekend.

STUFF North South Holiday Park owner Dan Fraser says the park has increased its cleaning processes after being notified of potential coronavirus contact from a guest.

A camera operator travelling with the group became ill on Friday and was tested for coronavirus that day. On Saturday she was confirmed to have returned a positive result.

She was put into isolation, and the other eight people in the group were also isolated at different locations.

The Southern District Health Board issued a statement on Tuesday advising the woman travelled in a taxi from Christchurch Airport to the North South Holiday Park in Harewood about 9am on March 10.

She used the holiday park's shared bathroom facilities on March 10 and 11 before heading to Lakeview Holiday Park in Queenstown from March 11 to 14, where she also used shared bathroom facilities.

The SDHB said the health risk to other campers was considered low. Public Health South has been carrying out extensive contact tracing to notify anyone who may have come in close contact with the woman.

Southern medical officer of health Dr Susan Jack said anyone who develops a cough, fever, sore throat or difficulty breathing – who was at any of the locations and thinks they might have been exposed to coronavirus – should immediately self-isolate and seek advice from Healthline.

North South Holiday Park owner Dan Fraser said he was yet to find out who the woman was and where in the park she was staying.

The park had increased its cleaning processes and was adding posters highlighting safe hygiene practice.

Fraser said he had also tried to order in extra hand sanitiser and face masks, but was unable to because of a nationwide shortage.

"We're honestly doing everything we possibly can and we can't do much more than that."

He said times had been tough in recent weeks as the park received "mass cancellations".

"It's an eye-opener. It'd be nice if we could get more information about it [because] it's going to have a big impact."

Erna Spijkerbosch, director CCR Ltd – the company that manages Queenstown Lakeview Holiday Park – said contractors had been called in to conduct a thorough clean of the park on Friday, just hours after being notified of the coronavirus case.

"We're taking it very seriously and taking the appropriate precautionary actions."

Spijkerbosch said business was reasonably busy but she was expecting "emptiness" in the coming weeks.

"We just have to brace-up," she said.

On Monday, Mikkel Kessler posted on Facebook that the family had been exposed to coronavirus.

The family found out on the same day Danish authorities recommended all Danes return to Denmark, he wrote.

"Fortunately, neither we nor our children have experienced symptoms so far.

"We don't have any further comments on this, but we send our best regards to everyone at home in Denmark, and hope you all take care of yourself and each other."

Kessler competed as a professional boxer from 1998 to 2013 and won several super-middleweight world champion titles.

Lea Hvidt Kessler is a blogger who describes herself as a "mom, wifey, former model, performance designer and author".

They are filming a new reality television show called Adventure with the Kessler Family. The first episodes were filmed in Africa.

Further information about coronavirus can be found on the Ministry of Health website and the Southern Health website.

