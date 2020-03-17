Coronavirus: Casino shuts down games and reduces players at tables

SkyCity Casino has reduced player numbers at tables to reduce the risk of coronavirus spread (file photo).

Casinos around the country have taken action over concerns about the spread of coronavirus, including shutting down a number of games and ramping up cleaning procedures.

Venues in Auckland, Hamilton, Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown have made a number of changes to operations around the time Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced large gatherings should be abandoned.

Ardern said gatherings of 500 or more people should be cancelled to try to prevent the community spread of Covid-19.

Graeme Stephens, the chief executive of SkyCity Entertainment Group which owns three casinos across New Zealand, said SkyCity was able to control the number of people at its venues.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Arts Festival canned. Next up Homegown and CubaDupa

* Coronavirus: Everything you need to know about self-isolation

* Coronavirus: Everyone coming to New Zealand must isolate for 14 days, Prime Minister Ardern says

* Coronavirus: Auckland Pasifika Festival cancelled over Covid-19 fears

"Our business is similar to a shopping centre in that we have a number of smaller venues within a larger precinct. In the case of SkyCity we can control the decisions for each venue across the entire precinct."

The main changes include player numbers at tables being reduced to five, some machines being turned off to ensure a safe distance between people, a ramp-up of cleaning services and an increase in hand sanitisers for staff and guests.

The Tour de Force, where New Zealand military and emergency response teams run up 1103 steps to the top of the Sky Tower, has also been cancelled.

Christchurch Casino hasn't closed any games or reduced table numbers, but has increased cleaning frequency and added more hand sanitiser stations.

In a statement, chief executive Brett Anderson said the most important thing is for customers who are experiencing flu-like symptoms to stay away from the casino.

Dunedin Casino has also increased its cleaning as well as cutting all food service to the slot machines.

It too has added extra sanitation stations and increased the frequency of cleaning of surfaces that get a lot of use.

According to SkyCity, any guest who is showing flu-like symptoms will be removed from the venue for the safety of staff and guests.