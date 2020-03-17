Coronavirus: Experts believe people can transmit virus before developing symptoms

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is confident New Zealand has the capacity to test more coronavirus samples.

People who are infected with coronavirus can transmit the disease in the days before they develop symptoms, experts believe.

Ministry of Health director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said several new studies were adding to what was known about Covid-19, including that people could be infectious in the early stages of infection.

However, he said University of Auckland associate professor Siouxsie Wiles had pointed out the studies were mostly about people living in the same household. Bloomfield said this fitted with data showing most people needed to have repeated, close contact with someone with Covid-19 to contract the disease.

"It strongly reinforces our advice that anyone with symptoms, even early symptoms, should stay at home," he said.

N/A People with symptoms are far more infectious, but there is evidence suggesting people with coronavirus who have yet to develop symptoms can still transmit the disease.

University of Otago, Wellington professor of public health Michael Baker said experts believed presymptomatic transmission was happening, but people with symptoms were far more infectious as the virus is spread via droplets when people cough, sneeze and exhale.

"All the modelling assumes that there is some transmission in the one to two days before people get really sick."

How significant presymptomatic transmission was in terms of the overall spread of the virus was uncertain, he said.

University of Otago, Christchurch professor and infectious diseases expert David Murdoch said it was "almost certainly" happening in a small number of cases, but the overall significance of that was uncertain.

SUPPLIED University of Otago, Wellington professor of public health Michael Baker says it possible for coronavirus to transmit before a person shows symptoms.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the incubation period for Covid-19 ranges from one to 14 days and is most commonly about five days. Most people would not know they were sick before they started showing clear symptoms, Baker said.

"You might just not feel yourself, but you wouldn't say I'm sick at this point."

Baker said there was also evidence asymptomatic transmission was happening, where people could pass on the virus without developing symptoms at all – or they might have only mild symptoms, and not realise they were sick.

This could pose a problem with children, he said.

"They really have very mild illness with this, so that does make them a group who could be capable of transmitting this virus quite widely."

According to advice from WHO, the risk of catching Covid-19 from someone with no symptoms at all is very low. However, because many people develop only mild symptoms, it is possible to catch the disease from someone with only a mild cough who does not feel ill.

New Zealand has border restrictions in place requiring all travellers except those from the Pacific Islands to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival. Baker said a key reason for the requirement was because of asymptomatic and presymptomatic transmission.

While both factors made it more difficult to contain the disease, Baker said countries such as Singapore and Taiwan had shown it could be done.

Asked if it meant New Zealand should ramp up testing to include non-symptomatic people, Baker said it was important to prioritise high-risk groups first, including those with pneumonia in hospital, and people who presented with fever and a cough at general practices.

"You prioritise them and you actually work down the priority list and once the testing is in a suitable industrial scale, you start working down and testing more freely."