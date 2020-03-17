Broadband and electricity networks won't limit ability to work from home

Air NZ has slashed its trans-Tasman services as more people prepare to hunker down.

There is plenty of spare capacity on the ultrafast and copper broadband networks to enable people to work from home during the coronavirus outbreak, Kiwi businesses are being assured.

But Telecommunications Forum chief executive Geoff Thorn said it would still be sensible for businesses to trial having everybody working from home, if they felt that was an outcome they might end up with, to check that their own systems and workers' home wi-fi networks were up to the job.

Transpower operations manager John Clarke indicated the power system was also unlikely to be a constraint.

"Current peak demand on the electricity system occurs both in the morning when people are getting up and getting ready for the day and businesses are powering up, and then again around 6pm in the evening as everyone returns home for dinner."

The highest electricity demand was during cold winter evenings when home heating was used to warm up homes across the country, he said.

AFR NZ's investment in ultrafast broadband has put it in a good position to support teleworking, but businesses are being advised to test their contingency plans.

"Should many New Zealanders be working from home during the day, their electricity requirements are unlikely to exceed that required when working in shared offices and business, which would now have reduced electricity demand.

"Nor would they exceed the requirements of the current daily winter peak which the system is more than able to manage."

The Telecommunications Forum's members were now meeting regularly to consider what to do if the outbreak resulted in fewer tech support workers being available to trouble shoot problems for customers, Thorn said.

The organisation's members, which include Spark, Vodafone, 2degrees and Vocus, have set up an "emergency forum" to coordinate any activities they need to undertake as a result of the coronavirus.

Topics it was looking at included "what happens if we lose a lot of 'techs' all at the same time to illness – how do we deal with that", Thorn said.

"The industry has got a history of working together on such issues so at this stage we feel pretty comfortable", he said.

TOM PULLAR-STRECKER/STUFF Vodafone has tested its own contingency plans.

Video-watching, rather than teleworking, tends to place the most strain on broadband networks and Thorn said the fixed broadband networks had got a lot of capacity.

"If people start working from home that is not going to test them at all."

Instead, the biggest challenge was likely to be in providing support to workers and businesses who uncovered issues with their home wi-fi and virtual private networks as they used them in new ways, he said.

Home-working is unlikely to stretch the power system, Transpower believes.

"People might be geared up to stream Netflix in their lounge, but if they are working from a study they may not be as well set up.

"Businesses might be set up to have people working and accessing systems remotely, but maybe not all of their staff all at once. That is where any issues would be."

Vodafone NZ last week asked all 1200 staff at its Smales Farm headquarters in Auckland to work from remote locations for a day to test its business continuity plan.

Network head Tony Baird said the trial went well and it was confident it could shut down its offices if needed "without affecting the service we provide to our customers".

It had tested its network capacity in case New Zealanders needed to work remotely on mass, he said.

"To help our business customers' adapt quickly, we have established a fast track process to approve and deploy network remote-access capability.

"Applications associated with working remotely, such as video conferencing services, have been tested and are ready to be scaled up."

Thorn said wireless broadband networks, which have been marketed by Spark and Vodafone as a flexible alterative to UFB, probably had "slightly less capacity", but there had been "no concerns expressed about it".

New Zealand appears to be in a relatively good position compared to many other countries to support working from home because of the rapid uptake of UFB, which has massive capacity and which has also taken the pressure off the copper network.

A Commerce Commission report published last week said 880,000 homes and businesses were connected to UFB at the end of September, with 581,000 on copper broadband and 188,000 on wireless broadband.

OECD figures put New Zealand 10th among developed countries for the proportion of broadband connections that were fibre-optic at the end of June, with it rising up the table rapidly.

"We shouldn't forget how well connected New Zealand is as a country," Chorus network manager Andrew Carroll said.