Coronavirus - Kiwis in London label UK's handling of pandemic 'naive' and a 'gamble'

Kiwi Simon Wood has been living in London for nine years and will race through his citizenship on Wednesday so he can move home earlier than planned.

Kiwis living in London have branded the UK Government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic "naive" and a "gamble" as the country teeters on the brink of a lockdown.

Some have seen their businesses struggling and one is planning to move back to New Zealand early after nine years as the health crisis becomes "pretty scary".

Simon Wood, 35, originally from the lower North Island, was due to move home in June but has brought his departure forward.

"In the last two or three days people have started to realise there's a good chance the whole country is going to grind to a halt," he said, adding he felt the UK's herd immunity strategy was "pretty naive".

"New Zealand seems like one of the better places to be."

Members of the public in London share their feelings on the coronavirus outbreak, including whether they are are worried about contracting the illness and taking public transport.

His concerns were echoed by Jonathan Barnes, a Kiwi from Timaru now living in south London.

"I'm sceptical of the Government's response. I don't know if anyone knows if there is a right way of dealing with it as it's never happened before.

"But it seems weird that we are doing it differently from other parts of the world. It does feel like it's a bit of a gamble."

Fifty-five people have died in the UK so far with more than 1500 testing positive for the virus, but fresh scientific modelling predicts 260,000 deaths are possible.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, facing criticism for not being decisive enough over plans, has warned of the need for "drastic action".

The UK has adopted a raft of new measures in the last 24 hours, with people urged to avoid pubs and theatres, advised not to travel and asked to work from home.

Elderly people, pregnant women and those with underlying health problems are expected to be told within days that they will have to stay at home for 12 weeks.

But unlike China, France, Germany and Italy, the UK Government has not ordered strict measures, instead advising people to follow recommendations.

Wood has told his boss at a hotel where he works on reception that he is leaving a month early.



"[Work] were happy because they would have a month less to pay me. [The hotel] is the quietest I've ever seen it."

Supplied Kiwi Simon Wood says London has become ''pretty scary'' in the past couple of days as people realise the country may come to a halt.

Wood, who lives in Fulham, has planned how to manage if he or his flatmates, one French, another Italian – whose family is in quarantine in Italy – have to self-isolate.

If anything happened, many Kiwis did not have family they could go and stay with for free.

"People will be faced with not being able to pay rent or live, really."

Wood is in the process of getting UK citizenship and has brought his compulsory ceremony forward to Wednesday, but sees himself as one of the lucky ones, given he had already started the process of moving home.

"What's the point waiting around? The smartest thing to do is jump on a plane as soon as I can."

Supplied Jonathan Barnes, a Kiwi living in south London, feels the UK government is "gambling" with its protection of the public amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While his original plans of travelling for a few months around Europe on his way home have been dashed, flights to New Zealand were a cheap $800, and he hoped borders would not close before he got there.

"I will find a way to get home, even if I have to self-isolate twice on the way."

WORRIES AMONG THOSE STAYING

Barnes, who has been in the UK almost 15 years, said the effects of the pandemic were most obvious in supermarkets and on the Underground, with far fewer people on the usually crowded Tube than normal.

"This morning it was empty, basically. I get on at the start of the line so normally I get a seat, but today there were just three or four people in the carriage.

"The weirdest thing is that the supermarkets are empty. It's hard to get toilet paper or pasta, and any hand sanitiser stuff is gone.

"You have in the back of your mind that you don't want to be a hoarder and stockpile stuff, but you want to make sure you can eat for the week."

Barnes, who has a 2-year-old daughter, works as data analyst in Tooting Hospital. His wife Jo is a microbiologist whose laboratory analyses samples from those who have been tested for coronavirus.

Barnes questioned the Government's apparent embracing of the idea of "herd immunity" as it is unclear what level of protection it will offer people once they have had it.

"It feels like we're slowly moving to the point where they say 'oh that's it, everybody in doors and batten the hatches'. I don't know when or if that will happen, but it does feel unprecedented, at least for our generation."