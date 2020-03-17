NRL:Warriors young gun Eliesa Katoa promoted to starting team against Raiders

Eliesa Katoa was one of the Warriors' star payers against the Knights last weekend.

​Eliesa Katoa has been named in the starting team for the Warriors' game against the Raiders on Saturday, in what will be just his 11th game of rugby league.

The 20-year-old was one of the few Warriors players who stood out in their 20-0 loss to the Knights in Newcastle on Saturday and has been named to start in a team that has been impacted by the coronavirus.

To fit Katoa into the starting team in the second row, Adam Blair has been moved to lock, while Isaiah Papali'i drops to the interchange bench.

Centre Peta Hiku and wing Patrick Herbert both returned to New Zealand on compassionate grounds on Sunday afternoon, in time to beat the government's travel restrictions.

READ MORE

* Warriors look for loan players

* NRL would continue without Warriors

* Worries mount for depleted Warriors

* Players told Hiku to go home

PHOTOSPORT Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and the Warriors are trying to make the best of their situation.

In their place, Adam Pompey has been moved onto the wing, while Adam Keighran, who usually plays in the halves, will slot in at centre.

Adam Tuimavave-Gerard, who isn't in the Warriors' 30-man squad, is one of the players the NRL has granted an exemption to, to allow him to play, has been named on an extended bench.

PHOTOSPORT Stephen Kearney had limited selection options for Saturday's game against the Raiders.

The Warriors will be up against it this weekend, given that the players weren't able to return home after the loss to the Knights and can't bring in replacements.

Warriors coach Stephen Kearney had just 24 players to pick from to select this squad, with the three left out of the 21 being development players Tom Ale, Rocco Berry and Paul Turner.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Coronavirus: Warriors CEO Cameron George addresses the media

The game will be played behind closed doors at Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast, with the Raiders team heading up from Canberra on a chartered flight, to reduce the risks of any player picking up coronavirus.

PHOTOSPORT The Warriors have set up camp at Cudgen Rugby League club in Kingscliff, New South Wales

AT A GLANCE

Warriors: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Adam Pompey, David Fusitu'a, Adam Keighran, Ken Maumalo, Chanel Harris-Tavita, Blake Green; Leeson Ah Mau, Wayde Egan, Lachlan Burr, Eliesa Katoa, Tohu Harris, Adam Blair. Interchange (from): Kodi Nikorima, Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, Isaiah Papali'i, King Vuniyayawa, Karl Lawton, Hayze Perham, Leivaha Pulu, Adam Tuimavave-Gerard.