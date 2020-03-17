Manawatū motels take a hit as coronavirus cans major events

Destiny on Fitzherbert owner Brent Haami says occupancy rates suddenly fell through the floor over the past 48 hours.

​Manawatū motels and hotels are bracing themselves for hard times as coronavirus fears crimp a key time of year.

March is usually one of the busiest months for the region's accommodation sector, due to drawcard events such as the Central District Field Days, AgriFood Week and the secondary schools national volleyball championships.

But they've all been canned after the Government advised on Tuesday that public gatherings of 500 or more people should be cancelled to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Usually Palmerston North hotels and motels are overflowing, with rooms booked out weeks or months in advance. But this year, they are facing empty beds and an uncertain future.

The cancellation of big events and gatherings of more than 500 people, such as the Central District Field Days, has left a gaping hole in the Manawatū accommodation sector's calendar.

Destiny on Fitzherbert owner Brent Haami said the event cancellations were a shock to the system. The motel had been holding up well despite people's concerns about the coronavirus.

"Over the past 48 hours it's suddenly become pretty hard. I've gone from 100 per cent occupancy to 54 per cent [on Tuesday], down to 30 per cent [on Wednesday], and who knows after that."

Haami said times were looking lean, but there wasn't much he could do except take each development as it came.

He hoped the Government's $12.1 billion economic rescue package would include enough help for the accommodation sector to cushion the blow.

Meanwhile, the motel was taking precautions for the safety of its guests and staff.

Hand sanitiser will be made available to guests and staff were taking extra care cleaning rooms in gloves and masks, and washing their hands more regularly than usual.

Haami was also preparing in case international travellers, or people with nowhere else to go, booked a room for their self-isolation period.

"I've got no problem with doing that, as long as they're aware of their obligations, and it'd actually be good for me as an operator to get the money.

"But how do we handle that? We'd just like some [official] advice on it, so we know how to protect our staff and guests."

He wanted to know whether staff should provide room service and sanitation to infected guests, or whether they would need to fend for themselves.

Accommodation Gateway Motel owner Michelle McCleary said she wouldn't accept bookings from guests or travellers seeking to self-isolate at the Pioneer Highway motel.

But she would reconsider it if clear guidelines were issued on how to keep her staff and other guests safe in that situation.

The motel was otherwise open for business, and staff were taking extra hygiene and health precautions.

McCleary said the motel could absorb the short-term hit of the event cancellations and she was cautiously optimistic for the future.

"If people respect the restrictions and health advice, we can stamp it out now before things get too bad."​

