Coronavirus: The National reschedules April shows in Auckland

The National have rescheduled their Auckland shows for April due to coronavirus.

The National's shows that were due to take place in two weeks time at the Kiri Te Kanawa (ASB) Theatre have now been moved to the Civic theatre in Auckland on December 7 and December 8.

Ticketmaster will be in touch with all existing ticketholders and will re-issue new tickets for the corresponding rescheduled dates at The Civic theatre in Auckland.

Tickets booked for the April 3 show will now be moved to the new December 7 show date. Tickets booked for the April 4 show will now be moved to the new December 8 show date.

A statement from the band says that "New seats will be the equivalent of or in a similar position to your current seats.

"There is no need for existing ticketholders to do anything, you will hear from Ticketmaster in due course."

The band also revealed the past few weeks has been "challenging for everyone."

"We have been monitoring the situation daily with our management & promoter partners.

"The recent rulings on international travel, the need to self-isolate and to cancel events of over 500 people have unfortunately made postponement of our shows the best present outcome.

"We have a responsibility to our dedicated audiences, to our amazing crew, to our families at home, and to ourselves to take precautions in the interest of health and safety.

"For these reasons, we are moving our New Zealand and Australian performances with Phoebe Bridgers into December. We look forward very much to seeing you all at the end of the year."

Ticketmaster is taking refunds on the shows - but the window to do so closes on March 27.