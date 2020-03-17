Coronavirus: The Witcher closes down, Netflix orders deep clean of set

The Witcher set has been closed down after one of the actors on it tested positive for coronavirus.

Deadline Hollywood says Netflix has ordered a deep clean of the set.

NETFLIX The Witcher closes down, Netflix orders deep clean of set.

It's also reporting that staff have been advised to quarantine themselves after actor Kristofer Hivju revealed he's tested positive for the virus.

Hivju revealed the diagnosis in an Instagram post today, saying that he is currently self-quarantining with his family in Norway.

Sign up to get Stuff's daily coronavirus situation report email newsletter. It's a quick summary of the essential updates from New Zealand and around the world on Covid-19.

READ MORE:

* Arnold Schwarzenegger's coronavirus PSA is important. But what's up with the donkey?

* Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus after attending Wembley event

* Tom Hanks goes viral, sparking concerns of coronavirus trail through Sydney

The set's been closed down for two weeks as a precautionary measure.

Deadline said Netflix was putting measures in to eradicate the virus on set.

"We paused production prior to becoming aware of this, but as a further precaution we will be closing production offices and Arborfield immediately and arranging for deep cleaning and disinfection," Netflix reportedly said in an email.

Hivju joined The Witcher cast for Season 2 and will play Nivellen.

​There are some claims that he was shooting scenes with Henry Cavill.

Other actors who have tested positive for COVID-19 include Tom Hanks and Idris Elba, both of whom are also currently self-isolating.