Coronavirus: Event cancellations grow on back of Covid-19 fears

Hook farmer Guy Wigley organised the first Waimate Harvest Festival, which was to be held on Friday, and has now been cancelled.

Community events are being cancelled, or postponed, in South Canterbury as restrictions to stop the spread of Covid-19 are put in place.

The Waimate Harvest Festival, two Young Farmer of the Year regional finals, a police physical competency test for primary school pupils, a fundraising auction and an official opening at a health care facility are just some of the gatherings put on hold in the wake of Monday's announcement from the Government that large gatherings of 500 people, or more, should be cancelled because of fears of the coronavirus.

A decision on whether or not the Mackenzie A and P Show, on April 13, will run will be made on Tuesday night.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Pupils take part in last year's South Canterbury Year 7/8 Blue Light Police Physical Competency test at the Southern Trust Event Centre.

Waimate Harvest Festival organiser Guy Wigley said the event, which was to take place for the first time on Friday, has been cancelled.

The festival, aimed at getting the wider public "up close to modern combine harvesters and talk to the operators" would have included a parade in the afternoon and a free event at the Waimate A & P Showgrounds including a barbecue and live music.

While the event would have been "well below the 500 threshold" those numbers could be revised, he said.

"I had a meeting with Waimate mayor Craig Rowley and Waimate District Council chief executive Stuart Duncan on Tuesday morning and a decision was made. We will hold it in 12 months. Organisers are disappointed but understand."

The Aorangi and Tasman Young Farmer of the Year regional finals have also been postponed following the Government's announcement this week on restricting large events across the country.

The Aorangi event, was to be held in Methven on Saturday and the Tasman event was to be held in on March 28.

New Zealand Young Farmer chief executive Lynda Coppersmith said its "immediate priority in the coming days is to communicate with all of our regional final competitors, committees and clubs and formulate a plan going forward".

No decision has yet been made around the Otago/ Southland regional final on April 4.

A police physical competency test aimed at testing primary school pupils in South Canterbury was cancelled on Tuesday due to ongoing concerns.

Teams of four Year 7/8 pupils from 17 schools were scheduled to undertake the annual South Canterbury Year 7/8 Blue Light Police Physical Competency test at the Southern Trust Event Centre but on Monday it was called off. It is the same timed fitness course sworn police officers are required to complete every two years.

Detective senior sergeant Richard Quested, of Timaru, said the decision followed a memo from national police headquarters, encouraging police staff to cancel all non essential travel, he said.

A Dunedin member of staff was assigned to oversee the event and that travel arrangement had consequently been cancelled.

"It's disappointing that we can't run it but I think this is a safe option," Quested said.

"If we can, we will do it at a later date but a lot of stars will have to align."

An auction for Temuka five-year-old Chloe Larsen who was diagnosed with undifferentiated embryonal sarcoma of the liver in January set down for Saturday has also been postponed until a yet-to-be decided date and the official opening of the new part of McKenzie Healthcare, which was to be held on March 28, has been cancelled.

In Oamaru, the Harbour Street Jazz and Blues Festival, this weekend, has also been cancelled.