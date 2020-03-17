Coronavirus: Grand National and Boat Race cancelled as sport wiped out

Boris Johnson has extended government guidance and restrictions over the Covid-19 outbreak, calling for everyone to stop 'non-essential contact' and unnecessary travel.

The Grand National has been cancelled after Britain's sporting calendar was wiped out by the Prime Minister's call for "drastic action" over the coronavirus pandemic.

Aintree organisers finally gave up hope of even staging the event behind closed doors after Boris Johnson withdrew emergency services support for mass gatherings and told Britons to stop non-essential travel.

Rose Paterson, chairman of the racecourse, told The Daily Telegraph the decision was "devastating", adding there were no immediate plans to reschedule the world's most famous race.

The April 4 showpiece, which usually reaches a global audience of 600 million, was among a host of postponements as the sporting landscape has been ruined. With the UK in near-lockdown as virus cases rose to 1543, it also emerged:

The Rugby Football Union is suspending all levels of the game in England until April 14. The announcement came after the Premiership was halted for five weeks.

There will be no Boat Race during peacetime for the first time in 165 years, after Oxford and Cambridge agreed to cancel their meet on the River Thames on March 29.

Super League and Rugby Football League are suspended until April 3. Clubs then warned the sport's existence "is on the line".

The Isle of Man TT races, due to take place from 30 May to 12 June, were cancelled

Football's National League was called off until April 3, with the Football Association also postponing the grass-roots game.

The European boxing Olympic qualifying event in London was halted in an about-turn, prompting one Team GB medal hopeful to tell the Telegraph hope is fast fading among athletes over the Games in Tokyo.

County chiefs and the England and Wales Cricket Board are holding an emergency teleconference on Tuesday (NZT) to discuss delaying the start of the County Championship season on April 12.

The cancellations came just three days after elite English football was suspended, which prompted inevitable doubts for competition this summer.

Euro 2020 will be moved, possibly until the summer of 2021, at a Uefa meeting on Tuesday. There is also growing doubt that Wimbledon will take place as scheduled.

On Monday (NZT) the Prime Minister said mass gatherings requiring emergency workers are something "we are now moving emphatically away from".

He added that social venues, including pubs, should be avoided, meaning all fans should stay at home to watch what remains of the sporting schedule globally.

"So from tomorrow we will no longer be supporting mass gatherings with emergency workers in the way that we normally do," he said.

After crisis meetings, the Jockey Club announced four hours later that the Grand National was off. The 1 million pounds (NZ2 million) steeplechase is the biggest race in the British calendar in terms of prestige with an estimated betting turnover of 150 million pounds (NZ$300m).

Paterson told the Telegraph: "It's devastating for everyone at Aintree, and across the racing industry. We had no option once the Government guidance changed this evening regarding avoiding social contact, non-essential travel and withdrawing emergency services from mass gatherings. We felt we could not run the race or the day. It would not be responsible or appropriate to do so.

"We know people have spent the whole year working up to the event at Aintree, in the Jockey Club, the trainers, jockeys, owners, the hospitality and betting side, which is huge. At the moment we can't look beyond the next few months so there are currently no plans to reschedule."

There had been precedent for running the Grand National as a stand-alone race without an undercard, as in 1997 following the evacuation of the course due to a bomb scare the previous Saturday.

However, the Jockey Club added that it decided that "it is no longer appropriate to stage the event", having assessed "the feasibility of running the world's most famous steeplechase behind closed doors".

Sandy Dudgeon, senior steward of the Jockey Club, said: "I know this is hugely disappointing news for the many people who work in our sport and the many millions who were looking forward to this year's event, but very sadly these are exceptional times and this is the responsible thing to do."

Since the race was first run in 1839 only war has stopped the National although a substitute race was run at Gatwick during WWI. It has survived all types of weather, a bomb scare and foot and mouth disease. Only after the infamous false start of 1993 was the race declared void.

The British Horseracing Authority were in discussions on Tuesday NZT about the possibility of abandoning racing altogether.