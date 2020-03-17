Riverton Racing Club president faces self isolation and race meeting without the public

Riverton Racing Club president Barry Leith and his committee are now preparing to hold their two-day Easter race meeting without the general public in attendance.

The enjoyment of holidaying in west Australia is fading for race official Barry Leith as he faces changes in his personal life and even bigger ones in his sport.

Leith, who is the Riverton Racing Club's president, and his partner Sally Beattie, are hoping to arrive home on Saturday. Like others returning from overseas, they will then be in self isolation for 14 days as directed in the Government's response to coronavirus.

Leith is not looking forward to holding the town's race meetings, on Easter Saturday and Monday. without the general public on course. Most years, at least 3500 racegoers attend on Easter Saturday and about 1000 on Easter Monday.

The three racing codes - New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing, Harness Racing NZ and Greyhound Racing NZ - issued a joint media release on Tuesday outlining the racing industry's response to reducing the potential for the spread of COVID-19.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Major NZ sports working together on Covid-19 response

* Coronavirus: Warriors owner Mark Robinson says players will stay in Australia for as long as it takes

* Chaos for Southland event organisers as coronavirus restrictions hit

* Coronavirus: Pay cuts possible for New Zealand rugby players as financial crisis deepens

* Coronavirus: Schools halt group activities to avoid spreading disease

* Coronavirus: Horse racing industry to continue with meetings but punters to be locked out

It says: "The only people permitted to attend [race] meetings will be those jockeys and drivers competing at the meeting; trainers with runners engaged at the meeting; stable/kennel staff of those trainers as advised to the club; and essential race day personnel."

The ruling starts on Wednesday and will remain in place to at least April 13.

Leith said the two-day Easter meeting would not be cancelled.

"It'll cost us but we'll bite the bullet and press on [with the race days]," Leith said.

The public will be able to watch the races on Trackside TV.

Every year the influx of people in Riverton, for the Easter races, was a boost to the town's economy, Leith added.

"There's no doubt it'll affect the town ... the races bring in a lot of people."

The Wairio Trotting Club's meeting at Winton on Saturday will be the first Southland race meeting affected by the ruling.