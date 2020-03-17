Coronavirus: Community sports competitions postponed in Wellington

Community sports teams have been hit by the impact of coronavirus as organisations postpone community seasons.

Twelve people had tested positive for the virus - the latest confirmed cases were a pair in Wellington, and a man and his family member in Dunedin.

Netball New Zealand, Wellington Rugby and Wellington Basketball Association have postponed their seasons for community teams, which comes as the country's major sporting bodies enter discussions over their collective response to the pandemic.

In a release, Netball New Zealand said an advisory to postpone all winter competition until May 2 was given to netball centres and competition organisers linked to the sporting organisation.

JOHN NICHOLSON/STUFF Wellington Basketball has halted some games at ASB Sports Centre in Kilbirnie in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. (File photo)

"Those involved with Community Netball, including umpires, players, officials, and committees are being encouraged to conduct any essential meetings online whenever possible," Netball New Zealand said.

Netball New Zealand chief executive Jennie Wyllie said the advisory to Netball Centres would be effective immediately.

"We are liaising with Government officials at national and regional levels in both health and sport, monitoring developments and will be reviewing the above advisory dependent on the changing environment," she said.

"The health and well-being of our members is our priority."

Any clubs or schools in the process of trialling, naming teams and commencing trainings were to also postpone until four weeks before the start of their competition, or the first week in April at the earliest.

Wellington Rugby has also suspended community rugby for four weeks as of Tuesday.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Kiwi basketball legend Steven Adams held a basketball camp at Kilbirnie's ASB Sports Centre in 2014. (File photo)

This included the playing of all games, tournaments, trainings, contact trainings and coaching courses.

In a release, Wellington Rugby said the start of the club rugby season had now been rescheduled to April 18 with contact training beginning on April 13.

"We appreciate this is an unprecedented step being taken for community rugby; however, this decision has been made solely with the safety and wellbeing of our participants, families and the wider community in mind," it said.

Wellington Basketball Association postponed all of its trials on Monday and on Tuesday, it made the decision to stop adult social leagues at the ASB Sports Centre in Wellington's Kilbirnie.

In an email to players, association chief executive Walter Taulelei said "the demand for pragmatism and sensibility" informed the organisation's decision - made in consultation with centre management and Wellington City Council".

ASB Sports Centre said it was "working through" what the Government's announcement on Monday to ban mass gatherings involving at least 500 people meant for its customers.

In a Facebook post, the centre said it expected to release more information on Tuesday.

Wellington City Council has been approached for comment.

On Monday, School Sport New Zealand suspended all events on its national calendar, including rowing's Maadi Cup, considered one of its marquee events.

Like Wellington Basketball, School Sport New Zealand said its suspension decision would be reviewed in three weeks' time, and that the determining factor was "the health and safety of students, staff and community volunteers".

What you need to know

Covid-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a recently discovered coronavirus. It spreads via droplets from the nose or mouth expelled when a person with the disease coughs, sneezes or exhales. To avoid infection, people should stay at least a metre away from someone who has, or may have, the virus.

The viral incubation period, that is time between catching the virus and showing symptoms, ranges between 1-14 days.

The most common symptoms are fever, tiredness and dry cough. Some patients may have aches and pains, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat or diarrhoea. Some people become infected but don't develop symptoms or become unwell.

From what we know thus far, about four in five people recover without needing special treatment. About one in six become seriously ill and develop difficulty breathing. About one in 50 die.

The risk of catching Covid-19 from someone with no symptoms is very low, because the virus spreads via droplets expelled by coughing. However, it is possible to catch the disease from someone with very mild symptoms, including a cough.

To minimise the spread of infection, wash your hands thoroughly with an alcohol-based rub or soap and water, cover your mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, and keep at least a metre away from other people coughing and sneezing.

People who have been in or transited through any country other than those in the Pacific islands or have been in close contact with someone with Covid-19, should self-isolate for 14 days from the date of departure or close contact. They should also register with Healthline (0800 358 5453).

People who display symptoms should phone Healthline in the first instance - don't head straight to your doctor or medical centre.