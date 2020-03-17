Here's what Italian people in quarantine want you to know about coronavirus

Some of the language in the video contains swearing and is NSFW (not safe for work).

Italian people going through the coronavirus lockdown period have a message for others: "stay at home".

A popular short film on YouTube features dozens of messages from Italian people that urge others around the world to take necessary precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Italy is in a countrywide lockdown with more than 24,000 cases of coronavirus confirmed there and more than 1800 deaths.

The European country is the worst-hit by the infectious virus outside of China.

The short film uploaded to YouTube on Sunday was created by film maker Olmo Parenti and a number of other Italian people part of A Thing By - a Milan based creative collective.

It's already had more than three million views on YouTube, and has been picked up by some international media.

The film makers asked people from all over Italy who were in quarantine to record a message to their prior selves of 10 days ago.

Knowing what they know now, the people in the video try to tell their past selves to heed the warnings of public health officials.

The 3.30 minute clip shares dozens of messages from scared Italian people saying things like: "we took it lightly" and urging their previous selves to: "stay at home".

Screenshot from YouTube/ A Thing By A short film features messages from dozens of scared Italian people and urges others to take precautions amid a global pandemic.

Here are some of the key messages from the video:

"We've seen worrisome videos from France and the US of people not taking this thing seriously," one man said.

"I'm pretty sure you're underestimating it," a woman said.

"Stop making fun of mum for telling you to buy face masks and go and buy them," another said.

"There are currently kids our age who are intubated and in intensive care," a young man said.

At the end of the short video, viewers are left with the message: "We underestimated this. You don't have to do the same. Stay at home."

Globally, there are now more than 167,000 confirmed cases of the virus, and more than 6600 deaths.

In New Zealand, 11 people have tested positive for the virus.