Coronavirus: Jeff Horn-Tim Tszyu fight latest to join sporting scrapheap

Australia's former world middleweight champion Jeff Horn has had his April 22 bout with Tim Tszyu cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The fight was to be held at the new stadium in Townsville and would have easily been the biggest domestic bout on the Australian boxing calendar this year.

Organisers had remained hopeful that the coronavirus would have been contained by then but with gatherings of more than 500 people now banned, travel restrictions in place and further isolation procedures likely to come into force, they were left with little choice.

Horn's promoter Dean Lonergan was due to hold a press conference on Tuesday to confirm the news and advise of the next step for his fighter. It's a blow to Horn, who wants to pursue another world title, while Tszyu will have to wait for what was the biggest opportunity of his brief career.

The bout joins a casualty list of dozens of high-profile pro fights around the globe, with the sport among those that have essentially closed down as the virus continues to spread. Headliners like Anthony Joshua and Canelo Alvarez are among those to have dates cancelled.

The amateurs have also been hard hit, with most Olympic qualifiers now cancelled ahead of Tokyo.

The European qualifying tournament in London was suspended as of Monday night.