BusinessNZ applauds $12b coronavirus relief plan but Hospitality NZ says members need more help

Grant Robertson says the Government's $12.1 billion stimulus package will "cushion the blow".

BusinessNZ chief executive Kirk Hope says a $12.1 billion coronavirus relief package announced by the Government "exceeds most people's expectations" in its scale.

But Hospitality Association chief executive Julie White said she was disappointed it did not contain specific assistance for hospitality businesses which were still likely to lay off "thousands" of workers as they braced for perhaps a year of turmoil.

Hope said the relief package was "an incredibly significant package of measures that is primarily designed to provide some support to the business community".

At the heart of the Government's response package is a plan to dish out up to $5.1b in wage subsidies to firms that see a big drop in sales.

The wage subsidy scheme will see the Government pay employers up to $150,000 per business over the next 12 weeks to keep employees on.

Hospitality NZ saw the cup as half-empty.

The subsidy will be up to $585 per full-time worker and $350 per part-time employee, from today.

Any business that can show a 30 per cent decline in revenue for any month between January and June, when compared with the same month last year, will be eligible.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson expected about half of all businesses would take up the subsidies, with money able to be paid out within five days.

Wage subsidies are a core part of the Government's coronavirus response plan.

The $150,000 cap means the subsidies are likely to be of most benefit to small businesses employing up to 21 staff, and to larger firms that experience only a short-term impact.

Westpac chief economist Dominick Stephens said the funding would be sufficient to subsidise the employment of 750,000 full-time workers – or a third of the country's workforce – over the period.

But he said it was not clear how many businesses would qualify, so it was also not clear what the scheme would actually cost.

"That said, if the virus causes deep disruption for a long time this policy could become extravagantly expensive and the Government wouldn't be able to keep it up for more than a year or so," he said.

White said the wage subsidies were a step in the right direction but "only a fraction of what the hospitality and tourism industries require".

"Being the most-affected sector we were really hoping for additional sector-specific support and that we would be the top priority, because we are all affected differently", she said.

BusinessNZ chief executive Kirk Hope says the Government's coronavirus response package exceeded expectations in its scale.

"The recovery period is not three months for us. It is going to be up to 12 months."

The $150,000 cap was very restrictive in assisting larger businesses in the sector, she said.

"I think they are making it complicated."

National Party leader Simon Bridges said the Government's Covid-19 package was "not immediate enough".

Hope said Robertson had been clear the wage subsidies were targeted at SMEs.

"They have another package that they are looking at for large and complex businesses that is yet to be announced," he said.

He noted the Government had also allocated $600m to support the aviation industry and was making changes to the tax system that could free-up $2.8b of working capital.

"These are pretty substantial measures to cover all scale of businesses."

ASB said the Government's books were in a good place to cover the spending "and future Covid-19 packages".

But it said the response plan would place an administrative burden on government departments and businesses "which may slow implementation".



"A sharp contraction in the economy is unavoidable, but this will soften the blow slightly," it said.

At $12.1b, the relief package was equivalent to 4 per cent of the country's GDP, and represented "a significant boost to the economy", it said.

ANZ also described it as a "bold package, with more to come, in response to a shock that is expected to be greater than the global financial crisis".

"It won't fix the problem and the Government knows that, but it all helps," ANZ said.

Westpac's Stephens said the aid would not prevent a large decline of perhaps 2 to 3 per cent in GDP during the June quarter.

"To put that in perspective, during the 2008-09 recession GDP declined by 2.7 per cent over 18 months," he said.

There was nothing the Government or the Reserve Bank could do to prevent a sudden decline in economic activity, he added.

"Trying to support demand at this juncture would be futile, and possibly counterproductive, because containing the virus actually requires suppressing some forms of economic activity."

National Party leader Simon Bridges supported the wage subsidies but said the relief was not "immediate enough".

"Only about half of the total spending will actually go out the door in the next few months. The remainder will be spent slowly over the next four years.

"I am also concerned about how businesses with more than 21 full-time staff will cope, with wage subsidy payments capped at $150,000," he said.

National would have devoted more of the $12b package to urgent support for businesses in the next two to three months, to save jobs, he said.

He continued to press for the Government to delay the increase to the minimum wage scheduled to take effect next month.

Council of Trade Unions president Richard Wagstaff said the package was "a first stage to support New Zealand working people and our economy as a result of Covid-19" and would provide an immediate boost "to get through these challenging times".

The wage subsidy scheme would give employers "a critical boost to maintain their workforce during this critical period", he said.

Shares on the NZX continued a solid recovery in the wake of the Government announcement, with the NZX top-50 up 0.3 per cent shortly after 4pm, after earlier having fallen by 5 per cent.

Hope said there was a huge amount of uncertainty in the business community about the impact of the virus because of companies' connectivity with international markets, some of which had shut down.

"Some sectors are doing it very hard, and some are starting to feel an impact as their supply chains are closed off."

It was too early to consider how the extra debt the Government was taking on would be paid back, he said.