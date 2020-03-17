Coronavirus: South Canterbury can produce enough food for country, farmers say

South Canterbury Federated Farmers vice president Colin Hurst says the region is in a good position in terms of food supply. (File photo)

South Canterbury is well positioned to weather the coronavirus outbreak and can produce more than enough food for the country, but there are concerns around transport logistics, Federated Farmers says.

"We are in a very fortunate position because we are in a net export position, we produce enough food for 40 million people," South Canterbury Federated Farmers vice president Colin Hurst said on Tuesday.

"The supply chain is there."

Supplied Federated Farmers Arable Farmer of the Year 2019 Colin Hurst, left, with the Minister of Agriculture Damien O'Connor. (File photo)

Hurst, a Makikihi farmer who was crowned Arable Farmer of the Year at the Federated Farmers Arable Industry Group 2019 Awards, said South Canterbury had all the staples, vegetables, milk, meat and bread, and the capacity to process them.

"If need be, we can grind our own wheat and make it into bread."

"There would be stacks of milk."

Hurst said while the supply chain was there, there was concern about transport logistics if people had to self isolate.

"I think the key thing is, is there is more than enough of the staples.

"We have had a very good harvest with wheat and there is meat and milk, most of it exported."

Given the concerns around the potential job losses in the tourism and service sectors, it was important people work together, he said.

"We have to keep cool heads and look after each other."