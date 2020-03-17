Coronavirus: New Plymouth's Right Royal Cabaret Fest cancelled

Taft chief executive Suzanne Porter said she was disappointed the Right Royal Cabaret Festival had to be cancelled but was the Box of Tricks festival would go ahead in late September.

The Taranaki Arts Festival Trust has canned June's Right Royal Cabaret Festival following the prime minister's Monday announcement requiring the cancellation of all major events.

On Monday, Jacinda Ardern announced a national policy around large gatherings, requiring events expecting more than 500 people to be cancelled.

In an emailed statement issued on Tuesday, Taft said it was duty-bound and obligated to cancel Right Royal Cabaret Fest 2020, scheduled for June 25-28.

Right Royal Cabaret Fest was part of the contemporary makeover of the former biennial Taranaki Arts Festival, which has now evolved into a series of four niche festivals; Winter Fest, Spiegeltent Fest, Right Royal Cabaret Fest and Box of Tricks Fest, which will be held September 26 to October 4, 2020.

"Whilst disappointed we are not able to present Right Royal Cabaret Festival; we look forward to presenting Box of Tricks later this year," Taft chief executive Suzanne Porter said.

Porter said the trust's purpose was to provide people with the opportunity to enjoy world-class entertainment, and the organisation remained committed to this.

Artistic director Craig Cooper said the acts in the lineup were "really disappointed" not be coming to Taranaki this time but he hoped they could be brought to the region eventually in one of the other festivals' programmes.

Those who have purchased tickets to Modern Maori Quartet, the only show currently on sale will be refunded.