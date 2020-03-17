Coronavirus: Jess Blair reveals initial shock and ongoing challenges of husband Adam being stuck in Australia

Warriors wives and partners shocked to learn players could be kept in Australia for between six to 12 weeks.

As Warriors owner Mark Robinson is urging the team to stay in Australia for as long as it takes, a mother of two stuck in Auckland without her husband or any immediate family has shared the other side of the story.

Jess Blair farewelled her husband and veteran Warriors forward Adam Blair for two nights last week.

She hasn't seen him since and does not know when she will see him again.

Jess Blair Jess Blair is being supported by the club as husband Adam is stuck in Australia.

Blair and his Warriors teammates travelled to Newcastle for their opening match of the NRL season with little more than a backpack each. But travel restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 outbreak mean they are still there and could be for several weeks to come.

READ MOE:

* Katoa to start for Warriors

* Warriors commit to stay in Australia

* Warriors look for loan players

* NRL fear 'substantial cuts'

* SBW 'fine' as Super League shuts down

To allow them to remain in the NRL competition and not be wiped out of contention by travel restrictions, the Warriors have stayed in Australia at a makeshift base at Kingscliff in New South Wales.

Speaking on Inside the NRL, Jess Blair revealed wives and partners of the players learnt of the shocking likelihood the club would keep the team there - for between six to 12 weeks - before the players did.

GETTY IMAGES Adam Blair trains with the Warriors in Australia on Tuesday.

At the same time, the Warriors were playing Newcastle, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that all travellers arriving in the country after Sunday night would be required to self-isolate for 14 days and Australia also announced the same measures soon after.

Jess Blair said it was distressing hearing the news unfold that the Warriors could be forced to stay in Australia as her husband was still playing.

"I was just like, 'are you kidding? This is crazy,'" Jess Blair told Inside the NRL.

She said during the week, with more time to get over the initial shock and process the situation, things have become more tolerable.

PHOTOSPORT The Warriors train at Cudgen Rugby League Club in Kingscliff.

"Of course it's hard. It's hard for anyone who is away from their husband no matter what, especially when they were meant to be home on Sunday," Jess Blair said.

"All the girls want to see their husbands and the kids want to see their dads," she told Inside the NRL.

The hard part for families of Warriors players, coaches and management that are in Kingscliff is nobody knows when they will return to New Zealand.

"I guess we just don't know, we just actually don't know what's going on, hopefully, the travel ban can get lifted and everyone is safe and happy.

Chris Skelton/STUFF Warriors owner Mark Robinson says the club will remain in Australia for as long as it takes.

"We're just waiting on the government, it's literally out of everyone's hands," Jess Blair told Inside the NRL.

She said the difficult situation had brought all the players' wives and partners closer together.

Jess Blair had nothing but praise for the support of the Warriors club and especially Warriors chief executive Cameron George.

"I've literally been inundated on my phone from everyone at the Warriors and even just the New Zealand community just asking if they can help with everything."

PHOTOSPORT Adam Blair is stuck in Australia as his wife Jess runs the family home on her own.

Jess Blair, a naturopath and nutritionist, posted on Twitter over the weekend describing how her post-grad studies at university were worked around her husband's league schedule.

But her outlook has become much more positive with all the support she has received, including the club offering to help with babysitting.

"We just feel so supported and so lucky to be part of this amazing New Zealand community here so I do feel really grateful for that," she told Inside the NRL.

She said the coronavirus outbreak was affecting so many people worldwide so there were many people far worse off than the families left behind in Auckland and the players stuck in Kingscliff.