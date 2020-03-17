New Zealand Military Tattoo is another coronavirus victim

Such a scene from the Manawatū Tattoo at Manfeild Stadium in 2017 won't be repeated in Palmerston North this year.





The New Zealand Military Tattoo in Palmerston North has been called off again.

The event, featuring noisy explosions, was postponed last year, a decision the city council said was out of respect for those affected by the Christchurch mosque attacks.

This time, it is the ban on events attracting more than 500 people to stop the spread of coronavirus that has prompted cancellation.

The tattoo was expected to include more than 500 performers alone.

Council chief executive Heather Shotter said organisers were on track to pack a full house of spectators at Central Energy Trust Arena on Saturday April 4.

"Obviously, thousands of people will be disappointed."

She said cancellation was the only prudent action in the interests of people's well-being and was in line with public health advice.

Mayor Grant Smith said every effort had been made to find a way to present the tattoo, but the call to cancel was "out of our hands".

Whether it could be revived in future would be part of long-term planning debates, he said.

Ticket holders would get refunds.

The Manawatū Tattoo is scheduled for Manfeild in September.

The council was reviewing other events on its calendar or at its venues that would be affected by the crowd restriction.

The Regent on Broadway will cap ticket sales for the Abbey Music Theatre's Sister Act, opening on April 17, to 500 for each show.

General manager Charles Forbes said with a 1400-seat capacity, audiences would be able to spread out and maintain recommended physical distancing.

Forbes said the Regent had a risk management plan designed to minimise the chance of illness or infection.

He said the theatre would remain open for community use.

While several overseas shows, such as Bravo Amici, The Soweto Gospel Choir and The World of Musicals, have been cancelled or postponed due to artists unable to come from overseas, local or national events would still be hosted.

People wanting to know what shows were still going ahead could check online or by phone.

FURTHER EVENTS CANNED

The Palmerston North Aeroneers Model Flying Club has cancelled its annual open day airshow.

Organiser Peter Vining said the club reluctantly cancelled the event following the latest public health advice and would look to hold the show after health restrictions lift.

The Palmerston North Brick Show Lego display was to be held at the Arena this weekend, but the event has been postponed, while the Manawatū steam fair in Feilding this weekend has been scrapped.

Manawatū mayor Helen Worboys said the Cactus Youth Programme would postpone its finale, which was scheduled on March 28.

The event involves a group of teens enduring a rigid eight-week fitness course, culminating in a graduation ceremony and final challenge in Feilding's town centre.

The Feilding Farmer's Market will open on Friday. Organisers are asking stallholders and visitors to stay away if they are feeling unwell or showing symptoms and to wash their hands before coming. Hand sanitiser will be positioned at stalls.

Kimbolton Sculpture Festival organisers are meeting on Tuesday night to discuss whether the rural art competition can go ahead.

Feilding Saleyards will continue to run auctions for now, however, PGG Wrightsons has canned guided tours.

Guide Eric Linklater said several large groups were scheduled to attend in the next couple of months.

The tours are run by retired farmers and international visitors make up about two thirds of its clientele.

Manfeild chief executive Kathy Gibson said the Baptist Youth Easter Camp in Feilding had been cancelled. The event usually attracts about 2000 attendees.

In Palmerston North, Highbury Flea Market organiser Maruna Engu said the Sunday market would continue with a few extra precautions.