Coronavirus: Horse racing industry to continue with meetings but punters to be locked out

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is confident New Zealand has the capacity to test more coronavirus samples.

As multiple sportings codes temporarily close up shop, the racing industry is vowing to continue but it will do so without owners and punters on course.

From Wednesday, meetings across the three codes – thoroughbreds, harness and greyhounds – will be conducted as "closed door" events.

To reduce the potential for the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the racing industry, which employs around 15,000 people, has closed its meetings to all but essential personnel until April 13.

Trainers with horses or dogs running, jockeys or drivers who are competing at the meeting, and key stable or kennel staff of trainers plus essential race day personnel will be the only people permitted to attend.

READ MORE:

* Live: 3 new virus cases

* Sports pros should take pay cuts

* Highlanders head into lockdown

​* Watching sport least of our worries

* Saliva warning for cricketers

The first spectator-less meetings will be the Rotorua gallops and Whanganui greyhounds on Wednesday.

The racing codes, along with the TAB, have been working together to develop protocols to ensure racing can continue in light of the government's recommendation regarding public gatherings of more than 500 people, a joint statement from the three codes said.

PHOTOSPORT From Wednesday, horse racing will continue but meetings will be closed to everyone except essential personnel.

"The codes recognise that we need to act in a socially responsible manner, while at the same time protecting the ability of our stakeholders to continue to earn a living," Harness Racing New Zealand chief executive Peter Jensen said.

In a further effort to reduce coronavirus spreading, New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing (NZTR) - with the support of the New Zealand Jockeys' Association - has issued a directive that jockeys must not accept riding engagements between Islands.

"We have the support of our recognised industry organisations – the trainers, jockeys and owners – along with our racing clubs to take whatever steps that we can to provide an appropriate framework to allow racing to continue. We recognise that these are extraordinary circumstances and they require extraordinary action," NZTR chief executive Bernard Saundry said.

Race meetings will continue to be broadcast on Trackside TV and the TAB website but the TAB will limit its operations on courses to include minimum broadcast operations and no on-course bookmakers or tote services will be provided.

"The key priority for the three codes is to ensure the wellbeing of all of our staff, participants, supporters and the community, as well as our animals. To ensure we achieve this Greyhound, Harness and Thoroughbred racing are working closely together to achieve this," Greyhound New Zealand chief executive Glenda Hughes said.