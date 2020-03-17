Coronavirus: Tourism operators concerned too many will miss out on Govt support

Finance Minister Grant Robertson unveils $12.1b package to help protect the economy against the coronavirus fallout.

Some Queenstown businesses are hailing the Government's "wonderful" $12.1 billion coronavirus support package, but others are "gutted" it doesn't go far enough.

The Queenstown Lakes District is among the hardest hit in the country by the dramatic drop in tourism following worldwide travel restrictions.

Tourism, accommodation and food services employ 85 per cent of the district's workforce, accounting for almost 26,000 jobs.

As tourism numbers dive, Queenstown businesses have had mixed reactions to a Government coronavirus support package.

The resort took another hit on the weekend when a visiting Danish woman tested positive for the coronavirus and was placed in isolation.

Queenstown Lakes District mayor Jim Boult said the package announced by Finance Minister Grant Robertson on Tuesday offered reassurance to small businesses and workers in the district.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Queenstown Lakes District mayor Jim Boult says the package is good for small businesses.

The Government will pay employers up to $150,000 per business over the next 12 weeks to keep employees on – up to $585 per full-time worker and $385 per part-time employee.

Any business that could show a 30 per cent decline in revenue for any month between January and June, when compared with the same month last year, would be eligible.

Boult said the $150,000 limit would probably exclude larger businesses.



Queenstown Chamber of Commerce chief executive Anna Mickell said it appeared to be a great package for small businesses and would potentially work for medium-sized businesses.

"For many businesses that will only be one or two month's subsidies. That's not a lot really."

Robyn Edie/Stuff Hospitality New Zealand Central Otago president Chris Buckley says the package does not go far enough to provide relief to hospitality businesses.

Hospitality New Zealand Central Otago president Chris Buckley was "gutted" by the announcement and said it would not provide immediate relief to the industry.

'We expected to see a decrease in company tax and possibly a decrease in GST, which would help get people spending, which we didn't see."

He said the problem was that businesses needed to prove a 30 per cent revenue loss to qualify for support.

"My gut feeling is not enough businesses will qualify for it – yes some of the big employers might because they are tied to the Chinese market and that's where it all stopped first ... but it's not for your small or medium employers. It's missed a heap of other people."

Smiths Craft Beer House general manager Chris felt more at ease after the announcement

"There's been a lot of uncertainty and a lot of that comes from a lack of information."

He said he would need to do more research into how the package applies to his business.

"Will it help? Without a doubt. How that will work for individual business? I don't know."

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Erik's Fish and Chips owner Anna Arndt says the package will allow staff to pay for food and rent.

Erik's Fish and Chips owner Anna Arndt said the package was "wonderful news" and she had no concerns about qualifying for help.

"For most of us 80 per cent of our business is tourists. We started noticing a drop [on Monday] but it's not really going to hit us for another two weeks and after that there's going to be no-one here.

"If we have to close down, at least I can afford to pay my staff to cover rent and food," she said.

Villa del Lago luxury apartments owner Nik Kiddle said most accommodation providers in the area would easily be able to show a 30 per cent drop in income.

"We are looking at reducing hours and possibly standing staff down, at least as a temporary measure so promises of wage subsidy assistance are welcome.

"I'm not sure if employees will find it sufficient but it's a step in the right direction."

Supplied Ziptrek Ecotours management will consider on Wednesday whether to keep operating.

Ziptrek Ecotours executive director Trent Yeo said more support would be needed if the situation worsened or lasted longer than 12 weeks.

Medium-sized operations such as his business, which has 30 employees, were in a slightly stronger position than small businesses, but still faced heavy challenges, he said.

"We will try to keep the business afloat and moving but turning it off is an option."