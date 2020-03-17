Coronavirus: Business help welcomed for travel ban with 'far reaching' effects

Grant Robertson says the Government's $12.1 billion stimulus package will "cushion the blow".

﻿Help for businesses hard hit by coronavirus measures needs to be targeted and long lasting, Christchurch business leaders say.

The government package announced on Tuesday includes wage subsidies up to a $150,000 cap, tax changes, and other initiatives to help employers and workers.

Leeann Watson, chief executive of the Canterbury Employers' Chamber of Commerce, said the relief was a good start but more would be needed.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Tourists in central Christchurch are likely to become fewer as the weeks progress during the pandemic.

"This is a marathon, not a sprint," she said.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Jacinda Ardern says Coronavirus Committee has agreed to extend border measures

* Travel deals aim to fill gaps as virus ban hits tourism

* Coronavirus help needed urgently for some NZ businesses, advocates say

Watson said they welcomed the package, which would provide comfort and assurance, and support cashflow and business confidence.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Casey Alderson, manager at Mrs Higgins cookies, says the cruise ship ban has slashed business.

The wage subsidies, with payments available in five days, are available to businesses losing up at least 30 per cent of their business. The latest rules, which took effect on Monday, require most overseas arrivals to self isolate for 14 days.

Shafeeq Ismail, who co-owns Story restaurant in central Christchurch, said 60 per cent of his customers were normally tourists and patronage had halved.

Ismail thought the wage subsidy of $585.80 for full-time staff would be a "big help", as it would cover about 75 per cent of his staff's normal wages.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Canterbury Employers' Chamber of Commerce chief executive Leeann Watson says "it is a marathon, not a sprint".

Joanna Norris, chief executive of promotional and economic development agency ChristchurchNZ, called the Government's package "a great relief". It would give businesses time to consider their cost structure and plan for the ongoing impacts of the economic shock.

The travel restrictions imposed were significant and would have "far reaching ramifications", she said.

More than 90 per cent of tourism businesses surveyed by ChristchurchNZ before the latest travel restrictions said they had suffered a drop-off in trade. Nearly half described a significant effect on their business, 30 per cent reported a moderate impact and 20 per cent minor.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Jamie Bennett, upper left, and Shafeeq Ismail, lower left, co-owners of Story restaurant in central Christchurch, with chefs Josh Hunter, upper right and Finbar McCarthy.

Over 90 per cent said they had been financially hit, 80 per cent reported staffing problems, and many were concerned about the upcoming winter.

Norris said they were surveying other sectors now, and other highly exposed sectors included primary industries, as well as hospitality, retail and manufacturing.

Taxpayers Union spokesman Jordan Williams said the Government's wages package was not as focused on job protection as they expected, as the $150,000 cap meant it was "effectively limited to organisations with 20 or fewer staff".

Akaroa Dolphins Akaroa Dolphins owner Hugh Waghorn says he has gone from 80 passengers a day, to just seven.

Akaroa Dolphins owner Hugh Waghorn was happy with what seemed a "generous package", and said staff were relieved.

The business runs harbour boat trips for visitors including passengers from cruise ships, now banned in New Zealand waters until June.

In the past two days Waghorn said he had gone from 80 passengers a day, to just seven.

Pamela Wade Punting on the Avon in Christchurch, before the travel ban was announced.

"We're refunding [future bookings] more than the money we're taking in."



In Christchurch, Mrs Higgins Cookies shop manager Casey Alderson said trade had dropped 30 to 40 per cent in the past few days.

"Most of my customers were straight off a cruise ship, so with that closing, there has been a lot less foot traffic."

Alderson said she was pleased the Government was thinking about small businesses "because it definitely will be a struggle over the next few months".

DAVID WALKER/STUFF Businesses such as the Christchurch Tram rely heavily on tourists.

The announcement had given her a lot of relief, she said, adding that now they were barely making enough to keep the shop open.