Upgraded winter energy payment will free up hospital beds for coronavirus

Speaking ahead of the the Government’s economic response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said New Zealand was “well and truly” in recession planning.

Ivy Solomon wasn't "game enough" to run her heat pump for too long last winter.

The Christchurch pensioner's power bill had increased over the past year to about $120 a month.

Now, with coronavirus a threat to the 77-year-old and her friends, she is relieved the Government has doubled their winter energy payment.

Joseph Johnson/STUFF Pensioner Ivy Solomon,77, is getting a financial boost for winter after the announcement of a $12.1 billion injection in the wake of coronavirus.

"It's wonderful. It's a great idea because we do find it hard living alone and only getting the pension," Solomon said.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Low-income families and pensioners target of major payment boost

* Coronavirus: Government to unveil response to biggest challenge since GFC

* Coronavirus: What we know about the Government's 'unprecedented' steps to slow spread of virus

* Coronavirus: Everyone coming to New Zealand must isolate for 14 days, Prime Minister Ardern say

The supplement, aimed at helping keep low income earners warm, will double to $40.91 a week for a single person and $63.64 a week for couples and families as part of the Government's temporary economic package in response to coronavirus.

"At least I will be able to have the heater on more often to heat the rest of the place. Last year I wasn't game enough to keep it on for as long as I would have done."

She said she and her friends were worried about getting coronavirus, given their age.

"We've all got our hand sanitiser and we're washing our hands and all that sort of thing ... and we're not shaking hands or cuddling."

Joseph Johnson/STUFF Solomon says she and her friends are worried about getting coronavirus, given their age.

Solomon hoped she would be able to continue attending weekly group activities with others her age.

A regular tai chi class had helped improve her balance and she no longer suffered from falls as a result.

"So, this is going to affect us older people quite a bit."

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Charlie Betts, 81, says an increased winter energy payment would be a significant help. His uninsulated council unit was recently upgraded with a heat pump. The payment will help him use it for longer. He is pictured here with his old heater.

Solomon said she would get her daughter to bring her food if she was required to self-isolate.

"We'll just take it one day at a time at the moment."

Age Concern Canterbury chief executive Simon Templeton said the extra payment was "absolutely fantastic" and would support older people and others in poor housing to avoid hospitalisation in winter.

"What this is going to do is free up those hospital resources by quite a good number of people, for supporting Covid-19 patients if that happens."

Charlie Betts, 81, recently had a heat pump installed in his uninsulated council unit. The boost in the winter energy payment would make a "significant" difference.

Self-described as a "pretty frugal sort of person", Betts said he paid about $$120 a month in power bills during winter.

"You tend to put on an extra pair of socks, and jersey and hat before you turn the bloody thing [heat pump] on."

The additional payment would help older people spend more time at home, especially if they needed to self-isolate, Betts said.

He would handle self-isolation if needed by reading more and watching TV.

In preparation for the virus spreading, Betts had taken a "common sense" approach.

He had recently bought latex gloves and his son ordered him face masks from an online supplier.

"What I intend doing, when it starts spreading from person to person, I'm going to wear gloves when I go out and put a mask on."