Coronavirus: Thai kiwifruit sector workers in quarantine at Bay of Plenty holiday park

The Government is announcing details on Tuesday of a package to help the economy weather the storm.

A large group of Thai seasonal workers brought to New Zealand to pick kiwifruit have gone into quarantine at a Bay of Plenty holiday park.

The 40 workers, employed by packing house Apata and brought here under Immigration NZ's Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme, arrived in the country at midday on Monday, just hours after the Government's restrictions for foreign travellers came into play.

None of the workers have shown any sign of sickness.

supplied The kiwifruit industry is facing major disruption from coronavirus.

Thirty-four of the Thai workers have gone into 14-day isolation at a camping ground, while six are in self-isolation on an orchard.

Nikki Johnson, chief executive of NZ Kiwifruit Growers, said they were given face masks and sanitisers at Auckland Airport and were transported to their accommodation.

Stuff has chosen not to name the camping ground. Other people staying there, including backpackers and RSE workers from the Pacific, did not seem to know about their presence.

The holiday park manager said the Thais had been segregated.

"They've got a fully roped off section on one side of the camp, fully contained," he said.

"They have food delivered to them by their employer.

"We've got Portaloos down there so they're not using the shared facilities, they've got their own kitchens, cooking facilities, showers."

Johnson said the workers had been given online shopping accounts and all their costs were being met by Apata.

"They have pastoral support provided and are being checked for symptoms daily.

"The employer offered to have them tested but that was rejected by the Government because they don't want to test people who don't have symptoms."

COMMUNITY 'WOUND UP'

The presence of the workers has caused some alarm in the local community.

"I've already had a number of people from the community call or visit," the camp manager said.

"I think they're just a little bit wound up and anxious about what's going on, which is understandable - but there is absolutely nothing to worry about."

Johnson said the Thai workers had been scheduled to start night shifts this week, so Apata had had to make alternative arrangements.

They would not have access to the workers for 14 days.

She said the coronavirus outbreak had caused disruption across the industry.

New Zealanders made up about 50 per cent of the kiwifruit workforce, less than 20 per cent were RSE workers and the rest were backpackers. The industry was expecting fewer backpackers to arrive because of the travel restrictions.

The Government had indicated that backpackers already in the country might be able to extend their visas for three months to continue to pick.

Johnson said there were plenty of jobs for New Zealanders who found themselves out of work because of the virus.