Coronavirus: ANZ Premiership netball future could be known in coming days

Magic wing defence Samantha Winders looks to make a pass during their ANZ Premiership game against the Steel, which was played in an empty stadium in Dunedin.

The fate of the ANZ Premiership domestic netball competition should be known later this week.

While the coronavirus pandemic has wrecked havoc on global and Australasian sport, the opening round of New Zealand's flagship domestic netball league was able to be completed.

Monday night's final match of the round between the Southern Steel and Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic in Dunedin was played in front of an empty stadium - following the government's advice on Monday that gatherings with more than 500 people should be cancelled.

Netball New Zealand boss Jennie Wyllie held a conference call with the zone chief executives on Tuesday with just some of the matters discussed, the ANZ Premiership and community netball. NNZ is made up of five zones, Northern, Waikato-Bay of Plenty, Central, Mainland, and South.

GETTY IMAGES Netball New Zealand chief executive Jennie Wyllie says canning the ANZ Premiership for 2020 would be a heavy financial hit.

Wyllie told Stuff NNZ were keeping a "watching brief" on directions from the government and Ministry of Health.

No decision had been made on whether the premiership would be scrapped or suspended just yet, with further instructions from the MOH later this week likely to decide the future of the competition for 2020.

Round two of the premiership is set to see games played in Auckland (Mystics v Tactix) and Wellington (Pulse v Steel) on Sunday, and (Magic v Stars) in Tauranga on Monday.

Whether the competition can continue with all matches played behind closed doors seems doubtful. No crowds would have a heavy financial impact on the six teams and for NNZ. Gate takings were just one revenue stream for the teams with commercial partners important too.

The risk of possibly picking up the infection at airports, on planes, and in hotels, is another huge concern, NNZ will need to consider.

CLARE TOIA/BAILEY/PHOTOSPORT Steel and Magic players form a huddle after their ANZ Premiership game in Dunedin, which was played in front of an empty crowd.

"We're certainly going to be taking on advice from the Ministry of Health. That will be the precedent and that will lead any further decisions on the competition," Wyllie said.

"[The netball zones] we're very aligned that we need to look after the welfare of our players, management, and our fans first and foremost. We're very aligned on that one."

Wyllie was full of praise for the Magic and Steel players, management and support staff, who found out they would be playing in an empty stadium a few hours before the game.

It was also tough on Steel fans, some of who would have driven to Dunedin from Southland and surrounding areas, to attend.

MARC SHANNON/PHOTOSPORT A security guard wears plastic gloves at Sunday's ANZ Premiership clash in Auckland between the Stars and Mystics.

"I just want to give an amazing degree of credit to both the Steel and the Magic, both players, management, and administration staff, volunteers, for embracing the decision we made.

"They just got on with business as usual, which I admire incredibly."

Wyllie stressed any decision around the ANZ Premiership would be made around player and team welfare, rather than financial implications.

She acknowledged if the competition was canned for 2020 it would have serious financial consequences for NNZ, like almost every sport is experiencing in this country.

CLARE TOIA-BAILEY/PHOTOSPORT Fans weren't able to attend Monday's ANZ Premiership netball game at Dunedin's More FM Arena.

The minimum retainer for players in the ANZ Premiership is $22,500 with most players understood to be earning between $80-60,000 for their domestic premiership sides.

"It would lead us to a very difficult and challenging position for our sport, as many sports will be facing a really difficult time. I don't think any of us have the answer to what that really looks like.

"We're looking at all scenarios of how we're able to maintain our reserves."

NNZ had been in frequent discussions with broadcasters Sky, the New Zealand Netball Players Association, the respective zones, and other key stakeholders.

The Silver Ferns aren't scheduled to play any international matches until the Quad Series in September with games in Hamilton and Auckland, but Wyllie said that was well down the priority list.

"We're taking a view of what's our immediate priority and that is our community game and then looking at our premiership and those national competitions. That's our priority.

"What we do know is we don't know what the answer is going to be in June, July, August, so we've focused our attentions on making sure we're looking at the goal posts in front of us."

NNZ has instructed the zones to postpone all winter competitions and community netball until at least May 2.