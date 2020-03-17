Coronavirus: Government's $12.1 billion package still misses out some businesses

The Government's $12.1 billion coronavirus rescue package will help many businesses and workers stave off the worst of a looming recession, but some businesses will still not see any benefit.

Eleven people in New Zealand now have the coronavirus, and the Government is moving fast to try and limit the spread of the disease that is causing havoc in the United States, Europe and other parts of the world.

On Tuesday, Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced a $5.1 billion wage subsidy to keep Kiwis in work, allowing them to pay fulltime workers $585 a week. Under the scheme, people will also get financial support to stay home from work and self-isolate if needed - including contractors.

Tom Jones, a Kaikōura-based hunting outfitter who organises trips for clients, said his business was seasonal and the package would not help.

"Clients pay money for hunts ... we pay ourselves from that, but they'd bring in a few hundred thousand dollars over the next six months, rather than just getting paid weekly just to get through.

"Three months is supposed to pay for the rest of the 12 months, so by the looks of it we won't really be supported."

Some operators had invested hundreds of thousands of dollars in animals for this season, only for clients not to turn up, and they would not be reimbursed for that, he said.

Some businesses had expenses of a few thousand dollars a week.

Jones said his position was not too bad, and he had no employees, but "some guys are just getting through now, they'll probably go under.

"If we're making $5000 a week for three months, and then there's nothing - we're literally just about to start [the season] on Friday and I've got an American client, a Belgian, an Australian, I've had to cancel everything, and I'm just very, very lucky that under my terms and conditions I had stuff to cover this."

Trying to rebook clients for next year was a logistical nightmare, he said.

New Zealand had a good reputation for red stag hunting, and his clients included the CEOs of big overseas companies who had spent a huge amount of money while in New Zealand.

"It's a big industry, some guys put through $10 million a year - probably the most I'd put through would be like a few hundred thousand, but big money means big overheads."

There was nothing helpful in this package for him, he said.

"Tax cuts are cool and well, but you can't give us lump sums of money that would support us."

LIBBY WILSON/FAIRFAX NZ Hamilton Gardens Cafe owner Jennifer Fraser was taking it day by day, taking precautions and keeping her staff updated.

Despite the stress, he expected to survive.

"I can possum trap and make ends meet any way I possibly can, so it's not an issue and I do have stuff to fall back on - it's not going to ruin me but it is going to ruin a lot of guys, and that's going to be really sad."

Hamilton Gardens Cafe owner Jennifer Fraser said her business had not felt the effects yet of the coronavirus outbreak, but it sounded helpful for some people.

"We'll have to wait and see - at the moment we're OK, at the moment we're trimming back on certain things. I've got a team of about 25 staff, and it hasn't hit us as yet because we're in a big public place."

She was taking it day by day, taking precautions and keeping her staff updated.

"I've just noticed just today even people are more wary on their spending, because I think people are quite frightened.

If conditions worsened, the wage subsidy could be helpful, she said.

To get the wage subsidy, operators must show they suffered a 30 per cent decline in revenue for any month between January and the end of June compared with the previous year.

Road Guru co-owner Mitchell McLaughlin doesn't believe that will be an issue for his three-year-old business which matches overseas visitors with professional driver guides.

Tougher border restrictions introduced last weekend effectively wiped out his customer base, jeopardising the jobs of seven full timers, two part timers and 100 contract tour guides.

McLaughlin said the wage subsidy could make the difference between his business surviving or going under.

"The cash injection helps you stay afloat.

"It would allow us to see out the next three months with the same team and not have to drop down.

"If you're a big guy, you have other domestic markets, for us 100 per cent of our revenue disappeared overnight."

McLaughlin was pleased to hear there was help for his contractors, who ranged from people in their twenties to a couple in their seventies.

He said tourism needed to retain experienced staff ready for when visitor numbers started to pick up again.

"You don't want to come out the other side and have no one left around you."