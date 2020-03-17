Coronavirus: Rainbow's End closed, awaiting further instruction about pandemic

PM Jacinda Ardern says all mass gatherings to be cancelled in bid to prevent coronavirus spread.

New Zealand's largest theme park has announced a temporary closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that all mass gatherings with more than 500 people should be cancelled.

In the wake of the Government's decision, Rainbow's End said it would be closed from Tuesday.

In a post on social media, the theme park's team said it was awaiting further instruction from the Ministry of Health that is expected later in the week.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Full coverage

* Coronavirus: Disney to temporarily close California theme parks

* Coronavirus: Tokyo Disneyland announces two-week closure to help contain infections

* Coronavirus: Eleven people have tested positive in NZ

"We will be updating our website and social channels as the situation develops."

SUPPLIED Rainbow's End was closed on Tuesday due to the coronavirus pandemic (file photo).

Theme parks around the world were closed after the World Health Organisation labelled the outbreak a pandemic.

Disneyland Resort and Disney California Adventure in the Los Angeles suburb of Anaheim closed on Saturday and will remain closed until the end of March.

Disney also closed parks in Shanghai and Hong Kong in January, and temporarily closed its parks in Japan as well.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health announced there were now 11 cases of coronavirus in New Zealand.

The latest people diagnosed were a Wellington man in his 30s and his father, who had recently travelled back from the United States, and a Dunedin man in his 40s who had recently travelled back from Germany.

The Dunedin man's family – including a school student – are now being tested.

John Selkirk/Stuff It is unknown when the theme park will reopen at this stage (file photo).

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Covid-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a recently discovered coronavirus. It spreads via droplets from the nose or mouth expelled when a person with the disease coughs, sneezes or exhales. To avoid infection, people should stay at least a metre away from someone who has, or may have, the virus.

The viral incubation period, that is time between catching the virus and showing symptoms, ranges between 1-14 days.

The most common symptoms are fever, tiredness and dry cough. Some patients may have aches and pains, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat or diarrhoea. Some people become infected but don't develop symptoms or become unwell.

From what we know thus far, about four in five people recover without needing special treatment. About one in six become seriously ill and develop difficulty breathing. About one in 50 die.

The risk of catching Covid-19 from someone with no symptoms is very low, because the virus spreads via droplets expelled by coughing. However, it is possible to catch the disease from someone with very mild symptoms, including a cough.

To minimise the spread of infection, wash your hands thoroughly with an alcohol-based rub or soap and water, cover your mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, and keep at least a metre away from other people coughing and sneezing.

People who have been in or transited through any country other than those in the Pacific islands or have been in close contact with someone with Covid-19, should self-isolate for 14 days from the date of departure or close contact. They should also register with Healthline (0800 358 5453).

People who display symptoms should phone Healthline in the first instance - don't head straight to your doctor or medical centre.