Coronavirus: Donald Trump fans flames of diplomatic fire with 'Chinese Virus' tweet

US President Donald Trump says the travel suspension will protect US citizens from the coronavirus outbreak.

United States President Donald Trump for the first time on his Twitter feed used the phrase "Chinese Virus", stepping up friction between the world's two biggest economies as each tries to deflect blame for a deadly pandemic.

Trump, who has previously called the disease a "foreign virus", tweeted on Tuesday: "The United States will be powerfully supporting those industries, like Airlines and others, that are particularly affected by the Chinese Virus."

Trump has previously retweeted a supporter who called it a "China virus".

With the coronavirus spreading from China into the US and around the world, both nations are trading tit-for-tat claims about its origins.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Covid-19 might succeed where Donald Trump failed

* Coronavirus is far from under control, and the threat to the global economy is growing

* US, China 'reach trade truce', will resume talks

The tense back-and-forth over what to call the virus is the latest chapter in a broader clash between the world's two largest economies that ranges from trade and military competition to network equipment made by Huawei Technologies Co.

Hours before the Trump's tweet, Secretary of State Michael Pompeo told top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi the Trump administration strongly objects to China's "efforts to shift blame" for the coronavirus to the US, according to a State Department readout.

Evan Vucci US President Donald Trump has, for the first time, dubbed the pandemic a "Chinese Virus".

Key information: Sign up to get Stuff's daily coronavirus situation report email newsletter. It's a quick summary of the essential updates from New Zealand and around the world on Covid-19.

'OUTLANDISH RUMOURS'

Pompeo "stressed that this is not the time to spread disinformation and outlandish rumours, but rather a time for all nations to come together to fight this common threat", according to the readout.

Last week, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian pushed a conspiracy theory the US army may have had a role in spreading the virus.

In the phone conversation, Yang told Pompeo that "any scheme to smear China will be doomed to fail, and any move to harm the interests of China will be countered resolutely", the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

As new infectious cases continued to surge in countries outside China, Beijing intensified its propaganda efforts to avoid taking the blame of causing the pandemic, while promoting a narrative that China's unique "institutional advantage" under President Xi Jinping allows the country to adopt harsh containment measures to clamp down the spread.

Trump, who is facing an election this year, has sought to blame China for the virus as the outbreak slams global stock markets and threatens to push the world into recession.