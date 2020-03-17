Tractor trek halted after New Plymouth community event

Mike King was in New Plymouth with his Tractor Tour on Monday.

Mental health advocate Mike King's tractor trek has been halted in New Plymouth.

King and a fleet of 20 tractors were driving from Bluff to Cape Reinga to help raise awareness of youth mental health ahead of Gumboot Friday, a national fundraising day on April 3.

They arrived in New Plymouth on Monday for a community event at Puke Ariki Landing involving food and Zeal youth entertainment, with King addressing a crowd of onlookers.

The fleet was meant to head towards Whangamōmona and the central North Island, but has now been called off because of the coronavirus.

In a press release on Tuesday, King said stopping the trek was the right thing to do as the country digs in.

"The key thing for New Zealanders to do now is to look after themselves, their nearest and dearest and their friends."

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF The tractor trek came to New Plymouth for a community event.

The team will regroup and look at options around Gumboot Friday.



