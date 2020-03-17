Coronavirus: Where the Government will get the billions to spend on its coronavirus response

EXPLAINER: Have you ever tried to make a triangle out of a piece of string?

It's not hard. But try changing the shape of the triangle - that's the challenge. Pull the top of it and one or both of the points at its base will contract.

Government books are much the same. The three points of the triangle are tax, spending, and debt. You can have a perfectly equal triangle if you want, one where tax is equal to spending, which doesn't add to debt.

But stimulating the economy busts this equilibrium. Governments can increase day-to-day spending, unleashing cash into the economy, but this means the strength of its balance sheet will decrease as it takes on more debt.

Stimulate the economy through tax cuts and you get the same result - the debt part of the triangle takes a battering, especially if you don't cut spending too.

The Government package announced today pulls on both sides of the triangle at the same time.

It's spending money that it doesn't have, whilst refusing to raise taxes to fund that additional spending. This may sound strange, but it is in fact a textbook economic response.

You can't increase tax revenue right now — it puts pressure on struggling businesses and homes, who you want to increase spending. If the private sector contracts, the public sector needs to step into the breach left behind. You also want to increase spending massively, all without taxing more.

Essentially, what the Government has done with its economic package today has been to pull down, hard on the tax and spending parts of the triangle.

It's increased spending massively without raising taxes to pay for it.

Ross Giblin Grant Robertson and Dr David Clark announcing the economic stimulus package as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Government's day-to-day spending is called operational expenditure. It's paid for by what the Government takes in from taxation. When there isn't enough taxation to cover expenditure a deficit opens up, which the Government has to close by borrowing more or selling assets.

The Government's $12.1b package is worth 4 per cent of GDP, or $2500 per person. It's big, more than the $716 per person package announced by Australia, or the $358 per person announced by the UK.

The biggest chunk of spending, the $5.1b wage subsidy, is front loaded. Businesses can claim it for a maximum of 12 weeks, meaning much of that money is likely to head out the door in the next three months.

The amount of money is enormous. The Government's families package, the biggest lot of operational spending announced before Tuesday's rescue package, cost $5.53b over five years. The Government could very well spend almost as much as this on the wage subsidy alone over the next three months.

But this will open up a larger budget deficit as tax won't keep up with extra spending. How large we don't yet know. The Government hasn't yet released forecasts about falling tax revenue, but if the GFC is a guide, revenue can drop off quite fast.

When then Finance Minister Michael Cullen drew up what would be his last Budget in 2008, Treasury was forecasting $61.7b of tax revenue in 2009. By the time National put together the 2009 Budget, revenue was expected to be just $53.5b, the forecast for 2010 was slashed too, with revenue at $51b, down from $62.8b forecast.

The devastating forecast forced National to abandon its promised tax cuts, which it deferred to later budgets.

Hagen Hopkins The Government will spend billions in a matter of weeks on its economic rescue package.

Treasury's most recent forecasts for tax revenue show $88.7b coming in this year, followed by $94.3b in 2021, eventually hitting $99.2b in 2022.

These figures will almost certainly be revised quite substantially at the next set of forecasts that will come out with the Budget in May.

This will open up a budget deficit. Not only will the Government be spending more, it will be earning less through taxation.

The Government was already expecting a $900 million deficit, equivalent to 0.3 per cent of GDP. That number looks set to increase substantially.

The budget deficit is measured as a percentage of GDP. During the financial crisis, a yawning deficit opened up as revenue decreased and expenditure ramped up. The deficit hit 5.7 per cent in 2009, halving to 2.4 per cent in 2010, but rose substantially, eventually hitting 7.3 per cent in 2012.

The Government can either plug this gap with borrowing or selling assets - or some combination of the two.

Which brings us to the final part of the equation: debt.

dominion files Michael Cullen reduced debt as Finance Minister, allowing his successor to borrow billions to prop up the economy when New Zealand entered recession.

Here the Government has a running start. New Zealand has an exceedingly low amount of debt, thanks to governments that have persistently paid it down in times of economic plenty. Our net core Crown debt was meant to hit just 19.6 per cent of GDP this year, and sit between 19 and 21.5 per cent of GDP until 2024.

Compare this to Italy, where Government debt before the Covid-19 outbreak sat at 134 per cent of GDP (compared to 27.7 per cent of GDP, which is New Zealand's gross debt level, a measurement we don't often use).

In dollar terms, our net debt sits at $57b, rising to $77b by 2023.

The Government will be adding to this. Already, the Debt Management Office - the part of Government in charge of getting investors to buy our debt - has told financial markets it plans to add to the amount of debt it issues in government bonds by $3b for the period extending from now to June 30. It's also adding to its short term T-bills, another form of debt, by $1b over the same period. A plan to buy back debt has also been cancelled, freeing up another $1.25b according to ANZ.

BNZ interest rate strategist Nick Smyth noted that the changes to the Government's borrowing programme will mean it will go to the market selling bonds worth $5.1b in the June quarter alone to fund its spending, making it one of the biggest quarters for the issuing of new debt.

This could have an effect on the cost of borrowing. Borrowing costs are already at record lows, thanks to central banks cutting their interest rates and investors buying government bonds as a safe investment in times of trouble. But additional spending will come at a cost with the effective interest rate on the debt likely to rise as more and more debt is issued.

But something that could help the Government here is the Reserve Bank's announcement this week that it would step-in and purchase those bonds instead of cutting the already low Official Cash Rate further. ANZ's Liz Kendall said that should this occur it will soak up increased supply of government debt and ease borrowing costs.

Should Kiwis be worried about a mountain of debt? Probably not - or at least not yet. Economist Cameron Bagrie cautioned today that the costs of mitigating Covid-19 could easily see net debt rise to $100b, roughly 30 per cent of GDP. This is about as much debt as Treasury thinks is prudent during ordinary times. In times of crisis like now, it's actually more comfortable with net debt rising as high as 50 per cent of GDP. If debt got that high, then it could start to get difficult for the Government to service.

So far, it looks very unlikely that debt will get anywhere close to that level.

KEVIN STENT/FAIRFAX NZ As Finance Minister Bill English also prioritised reducing New Zealand's debt load.

The last time New Zealand's books were in real crisis, during the late 1980s and early 1990s, net debt hit nearly 55 per cent of GDP. A suite of reforms since then, as well as a culture change in New Zealand's politics has meant debt hasn't got anywhere close to that.

Even during the depths of the GFC and Christchurch earthquakes, net debt only just breached 25 per cent of GDP.

It's also worth remembering the GDP part of this equation is changing too. Treasury's very early estimates of the economic impact of the crisis is a 3 per cent reduction in GDP for the year ending in March 2021, a contraction worth $9 billion. Thanks to the Government's package, Treasury thinks it can stem the damage to 1 per cent of GDP, or $3b - but that's come at a huge cost to the Government.

Eventually, as the economy returns to normal tax receipts will increase, debt will be paid down. Economic growth will also mean that debt as a percentage of GDP will shrink. All going well, the triangle will return to a state of equilibrium.

What's the take away? The bad news is that this will hurt. People will lose their jobs and the economy will shrink. The good news is that the Government will help - and that it can.

As Bill English had to grudgingly thank Cullen in 2009 and note that New Zealand's low debt meant it could start its GFC recovery "from a reasonable position in dealing with the uncertainty of our economic outlook," now Robertson gets the opportunity to return the favour, and using the immense power of New Zealand's enviable financial position to prop up the economy in its darkest hour.

It's the rainy day we've planned for. Fortunately parties of both colours have kept an umbrella handy.