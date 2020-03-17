Coronavirus: NRL to impose lockdown on all players in desperate bid to keep season going

Cameron Smith believes the season should be put on hold to protect the families of the players.

The NRL is set to impose lockdown protocols on players at every club to minimise the chances of someone contracting coronavirus.

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg will speak with club bosses on Tuesday evening to put forward the governing body's plans, with lockdown measures expected to be in place from Wednesday.

The NRL is desperate for the competition to continue and believes the lockdown protocols not only protect its players from the virus but also minimises the risk of a player unknowingly spreading it.

PHOTOSPORT The lockdown situation will be easier for the Warriors who are held up in Kingscliff.

"It's the least risk, keeping them in their own areas," ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys said.

READ MORE:

* 'It's tough' for Warriors' families

* Katoa to start for Warriors

* Warriors commit to stay in Australia

* Warriors look for loan players

* NRL fear 'substantial cuts'

"I think the players are pretty understanding at the moment. What the players understand is that we are doing everything we can to protect their livelihood. If we don't play, they don't get paid. If we go under, they don't get paid. We are working hard for them to protect them and in turn protect the game.

GETTY IMAGES Peter V'landys wants players to isolate themselves away from the public.

"The lockdown option is being discussed. It probably sounds more aggressive than what it is, but we want to minimise the risk of players contracting the virus. If we go down this path they will be asked to stay at home with their family in between their commitments at training and on game day."

It comes after the NRL met with Health Minister Greg Hunt on Tuesday.

V'landys said the advice they received was not in contradiction to plans to keep the competition running, even if a player contracts the virus.

1 NEWS Warriors chief executive Cameron George adamant the losses from coronavirus would not cause the NRL club to fold.

"We were there to get some advice and education on how we can do things in the worst-case scenario," V'landys said.

"It was fantastic, educational and productive. We have a clear picture of what we have to do when or if a player gets it."

Asked if they would have to suspend the competition should a player contract the virus, V'landys said: "No, not on the advice we've been given."

Manly captain Daly Cherry-Evans is one of several players happy to continue playing.

"If we minimise contact with the general public and the players and clubs take measures during the week, in not circulating anything within the club, let's keep providing the people with some sort of entertainment," he said.