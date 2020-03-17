Coronavirus: Otago students party on amid calls to limit large events

This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission.

Hundreds of green-costumed University of Otago students are celebrating St Patrick's Day despite requests to limit large parties in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

It comes after the university urged students not to gather in big groups to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and to be socially responsible.

This afternoon Dunedin's first coronavirus case was confirmed.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Twelve cases confirmed with latest instances in Wellington and Dunedin

* Here's what Italian people in quarantine want you to know about coronavirus

* Coronavirus: Everything you need to know about self-isolation

The celebrations started early, with some students opening their first drink by 6.30am.

By mid-morning, students were gathered in a park near the North Dunedin cemetery, speakers blaring and drinks in hand.

SUPPLIED/RNZ Students in a park near the North Dunedin cemetery.

"I think that we are the reason that it will spread, but we may not be the reason that it gets really bad ... because we don't get really bad symptoms, but we can pass it on to older people and that's where it goes bad," one student said.

While many know how to help limit the spread of coronavirus, they said it wouldn't stop them from partying.

"Wash your hands, guys. Stay at home, don't do what we're doing, wash your hands, look after your grandma and granddad."

Visiting his Australian family is off the cards for one student.

SUPPLIED/RNZ Police officers arrived just after 11am.

"I have to do a 14-day isolation at home in Australia and 14-day isolation in New Zealand. I'd only be going home for two weeks so I can't go home," they said.

Key information: Sign up to get Stuff's daily coronavirus situation report email newsletter. It's a quick summary of the essential updates from New Zealand and around the world on Covid-19.

Students danced on a car roof while others gathered in groups on the grass.

Police officers arrived just after 11am, monitoring and speaking with party-goers but making no attempts to shut it down.

Many questioned why events were being cancelled, but not large uni lectures.

"Why are they keeping schools and universities open? Which I don't think makes sense. We go into health science and we'll go into a lecture and there will be a 1000 people in there, but they'd close down Culture Shock on Thursday night," another student said.

"In halls as well, more viruses will be spread from touching doors, touching everything."

This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission.