Coronavirus: Government tells New Zealanders overseas to come home now

It says the options for getting back to New Zealand are reducing quickly.

New Zealanders are being urged to come home while commercial travel options are available as flight schedules are slashed and borders are closed due to the impact of coronavirus, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade says.

The alert on the SafeTravel website on Wednesday morning was a significant escalation from previous advice.

It follows advice for New Zealanders to not travel overseas "unless it is absolutely essential to do so" due to the pandemic and its associated health risks.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF New Zealanders overseas are being urged to come home, while commercial travel options are still available.

As countries around the world impose strict travel restrictions, it is leading to a "reduction in passenger numbers and many air routes will not remain commercially viable for long," MFAT says.

"The options for New Zealanders to get home are reducing dramatically. We are therefore urging New Zealanders travelling overseas to consider returning home as soon as possible.

"We encourage New Zealanders overseas who intend to come home to take advantage of the window that currently exists," MFAT says.

Travelling New Zealanders should work with their travel agents and airlines to discuss options for returning home.

All New Zealanders overseas will need to consider how best to keep themselves safe where they are "by following the advice of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and local health authorities, a MFAT spokesman said.

1 NEWS One man told Breakfast he struggled to book a flight to come home.

The agency is also encouraging all New Zealanders travelling or living overseas to register their details on the SafeTravel website.

Australians travelling overseas have also received similar escalated advice from their federal government as countries lock down borders around the world.

Air New Zealand is among the carriers bearing the brunt of heavy global travel restrictions, with thousands of job losses expected.

The airline will reduce its long-haul capacity by 85 per cent in the coming months and will operate a minimal schedule to allow Kiwis to return home and keep trade corridors open.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff International arrivals talk about how inconvenient and confusing the mandatory self-isolation is for them.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced all people entering New Zealand, including citizens and returning residents, need to self-isolate for 14 days - a rule which came into force early Monday morning.

Cruise ships have also been banned from entering New Zealand waters until at least June 30.

On Wednesday, the Australian and New Zealand governments announced this year's joint Anzac Day services at Gallipoli will be cancelled due to Covid-19.

There have been 12 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, as measures to prevent community spread ramp up.

Globally, there have been 184,976 cases and 7529 deaths, according to World Health Organisation figures.

What you need to know

Covid-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a recently discovered coronavirus. It spreads via droplets from the nose or mouth expelled when a person with the disease coughs, sneezes or exhales. To avoid infection, people should stay at least a metre away from someone who has, or may have, the virus.

The viral incubation period, that is time between catching the virus and showing symptoms, ranges between 1-14 days.

The most common symptoms are fever, tiredness and dry cough. Some patients may have aches and pains, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat or diarrhoea. Some people become infected but don't develop symptoms or become unwell.

From what we know thus far, about four in five people recover without needing special treatment. About one in six become seriously ill and develop difficulty breathing. About one in 50 die.

The risk of catching Covid-19 from someone with no symptoms is very low, because the virus spreads via droplets expelled by coughing. However, it is possible to catch the disease from someone with very mild symptoms, including a cough.

To minimise the spread of infection, wash your hands thoroughly with an alcohol-based rub or soap and water, cover your mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, and keep at least a metre away from other people coughing and sneezing.

People who have been in or transited through any country other than those in the Pacific islands or have been in close contact with someone with Covid-19, should self-isolate for 14 days from the date of departure or close contact. They should also register with Healthline (0800 358 5453).

People who display symptoms should phone Healthline in the first instance - don't head straight to your doctor or medical centre.