Sky TV axes guidance and suggests claiming refunds from sports bodies a balancing act

Sky TV suggests it could cut payments to sports bodies, but decisions may not be simple.

Sky Television has become the latest NZX-listed company to withdraw its profit guidance for the year as a result of the coronavirus.

Many of the sporting competitions that are key to Sky Sports have been postponed or cancelled and the company said it recognised the potential for further disruption.

"While several sports such as the NRL, the A-League and the ANZ Premiership Netball are currently adapting by playing without fan attendance, and New Zealand Rugby is looking at innovative ideas for a short-term local derby, Sky recognises the potential for further disruption," the company said in a statement to the NZX.

Sky said it had "options to recover some costs associated with sports content rights", which suggests it believes it has the right to cut some payments to sports bodies for broadcasting rights to competitions that have been disrupted.

But it said "the sustainability of New Zealand sport is an important consideration".

SUPPLIED Sky TV chief executive Martin Stewart says these are "unprecedented times".

"Decisions made now have the likelihood of impacting on the health and sustainability of New Zealand sport for some years to come," it said.

The company is believed to have agreed to pay Sanzaar at least $500 million last year to extend its rights to broadcast and stream domestic rugby and All Blacks games for a further five years.

Sky said it was reducing its operating expenses, deferring non-essential investments and "implementing a travel and hiring freeze".

It was working with content provides to develop the "best possible package to deliver to customers" and had access to "an extensive library of marquee sporting events covering a range of codes and tens of thousands of hours of premium content", it said.

Sky shares were trading 1 cent above Tuesday's record closing low of 29c shortly after 10am, valuing the once multibillion-dollar company at just $131m.

Other companies to have withdrawn their guidance during the coronavirus pandemic include Air New Zealand, which remains in an extended trading halt, travel technology company Serko, software firm Gentrack, cinema technology company Vista and Tourism Holdings.

Spark Sport announced on Tuesday that it would make the remnants of its cancellation-afflicted Spark Sport service free until at May.

But Sky spokesman Chris Major said that would have been an "easy call" for it to make, suggesting Sky was in a different position.

Not paying the English Premier League, to which Spark has rights, for a month would not hurt anyone in New Zealand, she said.

"Our challenge is much harder.

"The payments we make to New Zealand sport ... are an important financial lifeline for many Kiwi sports – like NZ Rugby, NZ Netball, the Vodafone Warriors and NZ Rugby league, NZ Cricket, the Phoenix and Football NZ, the Sky Sport Breakers, NZ Golf and the NZ Open, Tennis NZ and the ASB Classic, the NZOC, to name a few."