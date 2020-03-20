Family of people self-isolating should also self-isolate, says NZ medical expert

"The last thing we want is anxiety based on misinformation," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

Family members of people self-isolating should also self-isolate as efforts to halt the spread of coronavirus continue, a New Zealand expert on clinical medicine says.

Dr Arindam Basu, associate professor of Epidemiology and Environmental Health at University of Canterbury, said it would be sensible to keep children at home if they live with someone who is undergoing 14-day self-isolation.

The Government on Saturday announced that all travellers into New Zealand must self-isolate for 14 days. Earlier, the advice was that people should self-isolate if they arrived in New Zealand from any country – except certain Pacific Island countries – prior to 1am on March 16 or if they have been in close contact with someone confirmed with coronavirus.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF A hospitality worker wear face masks at The Greedy Cow Cafe in Tekapo.

People who live in the same household should "minimise close contact" but do not also need to self-isolate "provided these precautions are followed".

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Full coverage

* Coronavirus: The 'she'll be right' attitude has no place in a pandemic

* Guy Williams' ultimate list of great things to do in self-isolation

* How to distract yourself and remain sane in self-isolation

"If your children don't need to self-isolate, they can continue to attend school and other normal activities," the ministry says.

Basu said the ministry had "taken very sensible steps" but advised that family members of those self-isolating also stay at home.

"Ideally, if there is any suspicion that somebody might be exposed to another exposed person then the sensible idea would be to self-isolate.

"The reason is, children may be exposed and they may get the infection but for many reasons children do not develop full blown [Covid-19] but that does not mean that they cannot pass it on to the elderly members of their family, something like what has happened in Italy."

Large "close-knit families" could be particularly at risk, he said.

"In New Zealand, particularly the North Island, we have got Pacific community families, many of them have got diabetics and hypertension – that's a special group that has to be taken good care of. The elderly are the other group that has to be very closely watched."

As of Thursday, Logan Park High School in Dunedin was the only New Zealand school where a student has tested positive for coronavirus, prompting it to be cleaned, and ordered shut until after the weekend.

Basu said although the situation is complex, he thought it was a "good idea to close the schools".

"You have to be very pragmatic and practical because what is ideal from a theoretical or public health perspective may not always be suitable.

"The Government has to think of many other things, the economic consequences, we are a small country, we are a sparsely populated country. The only thing that we could probably think about is school closures, but time will tell."

HAMISH MCNEILLY/STUFF Logan Park High School in Dunedin is in the middle of a coronavirus scare.

RNZ reported some parents are refusing to send their children to schools and creches because of fears they will catch coronavirus.

But the Early Childhood Council – which represents more than 1300 centres across New Zealand – recommends parents keep sending their children to early childhood education (ECE) centres during the pandemic.

Chief executive Peter Reynolds said ECE centres are some of the safest places.

"Our centres are central to our communities and the ECE sector is doing all the right things to ensure we don't contribute to the spread of Covid-19," he said.

LA REL EASTER/UNSPLASH Early Childhood Council chief executive Peter Reynolds says ECE centres are some of the safest places around.

"This is a situation that's changing fast, and we're monitoring all developments closely. Our message is to only keep your children home if they're sick, ECE centres are safe places for them to be."

Sign up to get Stuff's daily coronavirus situation report email newsletter. It's a quick summary of the essential updates from New Zealand and around the world on Covid-19.