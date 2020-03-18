Coronavirus: Kiwi's 'crippling' body aches and fevers in Covid-19 ordeal

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade has told Kiwis overseas that the options for getting back to New Zealand are reducing quickly.

A Kiwi suspected to have contracted coronavirus in London says it is a "crippling" illness that swept through her colleagues and flatmates.

Ella Soryl, a 25-year-old Cantabrian who been living in the English capital for three years, almost fell asleep at her desk about noon on Friday, which for her was "very odd behaviour".

She went home instead of joining in on the usual end-of-week pub drinks, but by midnight was feverish and aching all over her body.

A colleague who also felt tired that day messaged a couple of hours later to say he had the same symptoms.

"I couldn't sleep. I was too hot, too cold, it hurt to walk, hurt to lie. I felt like somebody had punched me all over."

It was worse than anything she had felt before – up there with the intensity of chicken pox and measles she got as a child.

Body aches, mainly in her legs, were the worst and most obvious symptom.

"I have a very mild cough, but the fever and the body aches were just crippling. [They] were the early warning sign."

Supplied Christchurch TV and film colourist Ella Soryl has suspected Covid-19 while living in London. She says health workers have told her she almost certainly has it, but they have stopped testing people.

Following UK health advice, Soryl called emergency services – about three times before she managed to get through. She gave her details, and symptoms.

"They essentially said you just need to stay at home, there's nothing we can do.

"They stopped testing people a couple of days before I got sick."

She was told only those over 65, or in hospital care, were being tested.

"Which is ridiculous because it goes against everything the World Health Organisation says we should be doing.

"It makes it really hard to know if you've got the virus."

But nurses and doctors on the country's health phoneline said "they were quite positive that we had the virus".

She was told to self-isolate for 14 days.

Five more came down with the same illness, which made eight of a workplace of 12, followed by her two flatmates.

She believed more people were sick than official numbers would show. Many there were not taking minor symptoms seriously and isolating themselves.

"Being in London, it's a massive risk. On a train that thousands of people commute on every hour."

She took precautions as soon as she heard about the virus, including making her own hand sanitiser once stocks ran out.

Soryl, a Christchurch Polytechnic Institute of Technology (CPIT) graduate, is a film and television colourist.

Supplied Soryl says she could've got her illness on the train, at work, or at the pub.

She could not pinpoint exactly who she got it from, as she works in the city, and catches the Undergound for a 25-minute commute at Oxford Circus – one of London's busiest stations.

"I really could've got it from anyone, anywhere. It could've been a pub, work, the train."

Tuesday's "crippling" body aches and fevers had passed and she was "on the upswing at the moment".

She warned Kiwis not to freak out, but "also don't think this is just an old people's virus".

"Children have died, young adults have died. It's something we should all be taking seriously, as a community and as an individual."

