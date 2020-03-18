Coronavirus: Cancer patient wants 'trip of a lifetime' refund as postponing not an option

Jan O'Callaghan and Bryan Hawthorn, who has terminal cancer, were due to head to Europe for a wedding and holiday but have had to reassess their options following the coronavirus outbreak.

A Christchurch man with terminal cancer could lose $39,000 after a "trip of a lifetime" to Europe has been stopped by a pandemic.

Bryan Hawthorn, 72, and Jan O'Callaghan​, 68, booked a river cruise through Europe to coincide with a friend's wedding in northern Italy in May.

They have spent the past three years planning their dream holiday, after getting married a year ago. Hawthorn has terminal myeloma, a bone cancer, so the holiday is likely to be their last together.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Jan O'Callaghan and Bryan Hawthorn, who has terminal cancer, were due to head to Europe for a dream holiday. They need their money back so they can plan one last trip in New Zealand instead.

Following the outbreak of coronavirus the couple were told they could only postpone their trip, but that was not an option, given Hawthorn's illness. They were hoping for a full refund.

"He doesn't have the choice of next year," O'Callaghan said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Hawthorn has terminal myeloma, a bone cancer, so the holiday is likely to be their last together.

"We can't postpone it because his health is only going to deteriorate. The timeframe is limited."

The couple, who were both previously widowed, have spent $39,000 on the six-week trip. They chose a month-long river cruise with APT Travel Group so they could visit lots of cities without having to carry suitcases very far.

"We planned it so Bryan didn't have to walk too far with his gear, so a river cruise was perfect."

Now they just want their money back so they can go on holiday in New Zealand while Hawthorn is still well enough.

Since Europe was off the table and the New Zealand tourism industry was suffering from the impact of coronavirus, the couple wanted to support the local travel industry and holiday at home, but they can not afford to do that without receiving a refund.

"We don't have surplus cash."

APT Travel Group spokeswoman Trudi Sheppard said the company was unaware of Hawthorn's illness but was now considering the refund request via its compassionate policy.

You Travel Ferrymead managing director Melissa Landrebe​ said she was confident the couple would get their money back, but it was a matter of waiting until APT and Singapore Airlines made the decision to cancel the cruise and flights.

She said her company would be waiving any fees or charges.

