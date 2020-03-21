Coronavirus: Chess, marbles, cat cricket and virtual racing will entertain you

Passengers entering New Zealand will face an extra station prior to immigration where health officials will question them about Covid-19.

Our borders are closing, but it's the ideal time to broaden your sporting horizons.

As covered by my now rarely-sighted office colleague Joe Pearson, there's just a handful of major sporting games you can still watch as the coronavirus outbreak takes its toll on the sporting landscape.

GETTY IMAGES Magnus Carlsen competes against Daniil Dubov of Russia.

But there are still way to get your sporting fix - you simply have to think outside the square.

Or, in the first case, of the square.

The World Candidates Chess Championships started this week in Yekaterinburg, Russia. Eight contenders have gathered to 'fight' out who will get to challenge the reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen.

The games can be viewed move-by-move live online, providing you all the tension and drama of world-class sport.

GETTY IMAGES Norwegian Magnus Carlsen, the World Chess Champion.

Chess doesn't get the kind of coverage it used to - in the 1970s and '80s, Boris Spassky, Bobby Fischer, Garry Kasparov and Anatoly Karpov were virtually household names. Now few outside chess circles - that probably should also be squares - know of Carlsen, the 29-year-old Norwegian grandmaster who has made a guest appearance on The Simpsons at one stage late last year led seven million other fantasy football players on the Fantasy Premier League table.

GETTY IMAGES Trust us, chess is a lot more exciting than Magnus Carlsen is making it look here.

Another game that used to be played prolifically in the 1970s by kids, at home or in schoolyards, was marbles.

Primarily in those games, the aim was to knock your opponents marbles out of the circle, with the winner getting to keep the other marbles as the spoils of victory. You knew it was getting serious when the big "steelies" were employed - the bully marble of the playground.

Now, marble racing is the buzz - and it's leapt in popularity in the past week as self-isolation and lockdowns become the norm around the world and most sports leagues are sent into hibernation.

A pacey, determined light blue marble called Comet was the talk of Twitter this week, with a video of the marble's remarkable victory in a dirt-track race being liked by over three-quarters of a million people.

Day 4 with no sports:



— CH𓂀IS☥MAS (@davdchristmas) March 15, 2020

Commenters were quick to label Comet as The GOAT of marble racing.

"The resilience of Comet is why he is a future HOFer," said one, while another asked "Who else cried when Comet dropped all the way to 4th? We may have just witnessed the best comeback in marble racing history."

A Marble League was started in 2016 by YouTubers Jelle and Dion Bakker and currently consists of 16 teams and races are massively popular on the live streaming platform Twitch.

CatCricket has also gained popularity rapidly this week.

Place your cat in a box - they're usually pretty keen on boxes to begin with - and roll a ball towards it. Some cats may swipe the ball away with the ferocity of a Ross Taylor slog-sweep, others may opt for the cautious leave, but none are likely to argue with the umpire's decision or call for DRS.

Once that's recorded, then you can get creative with some match editing.

If you don't own a cat, and the neighbours aren't keen on you borrowing theirs, you can still work on your own batting with the use of a wall. Make sure you still put all the gear on though.

Day four of 'working from home' 👀



— Wisden (@WisdenCricket) March 19, 2020

Even the professional sportspeople now sidelined have been finding ways of keeping themselves entertained.

Formula One young stars Max Verstappen and Lando Norris have been doing their racing off the track since the Grand Prix season has been halted.

GETTY IMAGES Max Verstappen on the track in his Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB16.

Red Bull's Verstappen recently finished 11th in an 'All-star Esports battle', in a field comprised of other 'real' racing drivers and professional gamers, while McLaren's Norris was sixth in the 'Not the Aus GP' virtual race, organised by Veloce Esports and shown live on Twitch and YouTube.

GETTY IMAGES Lando Norris driving the McLaren F1 Team MCL35 Renault.

"I'm more nervous now than when I drive the actual car!" Norris said as he saw Twitch view count rise rapidly.

GETTY IMAGES Max Verstappen has had to turn his hands to virtual racing.

Veloce's event also featured Real Madrid goalkeeper and avid gamer Thibaut Courtois, as well as former F1 drivers Stoffel Vandoorne and Esteban Gutierre.

And while there could be some challenges registered over their blatant disregard for the sanctity of the much-cherished roll of toile paper, a number of the world's best tennis players have been displaying their "keepy-uppy" skills, be it with a racquet or feet.

GETTY IMAGES Sebastian Korda leads the Toilet Paper Challenge.

Sebastian Korda, son of former Grand Slam winner Petr Korda and brother of top golfers Nelly and Jessica Korda, led the Toilet Paper Challenge on Friday, showing his range of skills which included a racquet twirl.