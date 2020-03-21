Horowhenua mum creates triathlon for her son to do alone

Steph Polson celebrates as a year eight runner finishes the Tryathlon in the 2018 Palmerston North event.

A Horowhenua mum has created a triathlon course for children to do solo after the Weetbix Tryathlon was cancelled due to the threat of coronavirus.

The Government announcement that mass gatherings should be cancelled meant the popular Weetbix Tryathlon, including the one in Palmerston North, was canned.

Since the cancellation Weetbix has said children who missed out could submit a picture of themselves running, biking and swimming for a medal.

Kelly White said her son, 7-year-old Harry, had been practising for months.

"He's been training so hard and really really looking forward to it."

This was to be Harry's first triathlon and White said that motivated her to create a course for him to complete solo.

She said he had completed the bike, run and swim separately, but never together.

The whole family was coming to cheer him on and watch him tackle the course in Levin on Saturday.

MURRAY WILSON/STUFF Boys at last year's Weetbix Tryathlon, about to complete the swimming section of the race.

It would wend around the Levin Aquatic Centre, where he could swim, with the run and bike in a loop around the pool.

White said Harry was excited to be able to complete a triathlon and was even more excited Weetbix was still giving out medals.

"But they can't avoid missing out with the other kids, that's something we just have to deal with."

White made a Facebook group and has had interest from other parents in the area, whose children would also like to complete the course solo.

A Weetbix spokesman to get a medal a child's family would have to send a picture or video of their efforts.

