Coronavirus: Taupō tourism businesses running out of custom

Measures to check the spread of coronavirus have meant Taupō has started to look like a "ghost town" said Mayor David Trewavas.

Tourism operators in Taupō are feeling the heat from measures enacted to slow the spread of coronavirus - just as Regional Tourism New Zealand pauses its $1million campaign to promote domestic tourism.

RTNZ executive officer Charlie Ives said on Wednesday that a pause was "probably prudent right now" in the light of the rapidly evolving situation.

"But we would expect when this crisis has passed, government and tourism partners would reinvest in markets, including domestic," he said.

"I'm confident the government will take measures to protect New Zealanders from coronavirus through a range of initiatives, including possible travel restrictions when they need to."

Additional dampeners on domestic travel would be further unwelcome news for a number of Taupō tourist operators.

While the Taupō District Council was welcoming the government's announcement of a $12.1 billion package of financial support for affected businesses, it acknowledged many enterprises in the town would need assistance.

Some had been in touch already seeking advice, said a spokesperson, and a 'support local' campaign was being devised to help where possible.

"Of course, the message is still – if you are feeling unwell please stay at home and to practise social distancing."

Taupō Mayor David Trewavas, commenting that Taupō was "already starting to look like a ghost town", said many operators only had five days of visitors left who had come in prior to the cut off.

CHRIS MARSHALL/STUFF Taupō businesses are bracing for a business slow down.

"Five days of bookings and then everything else has been cancelled. There's certainly a looming feeling."

Said one operator: "It's definitely gone quiet - no two ways about it. You'd be lying if you thought there were good times ahead".

As a palliative, Trewavas was pleading for locals to shop locally and not to panic buy.

"It's a time to really support our own."

But putting an actual figure on Covid-19's cost to the local economy was an equation currently beyond calculation, said Kylie Hawker-Green, Enterprise Great Lake Taupō general manager.

"We've done some early modelling based on what happened as a result of the GFC back in 2008/09 but it's a totally different scenario."

With a total annual GDP of $2.338b, including approximately $400m of 'tourism' contribution (which also covers retail, accommodation, and food and beverage), there was no doubt the district would feel the economic impact from this sector, she said.

"On the flip side, the other aspects of our economy are 'holding their line' and are less likely to be so directly impacted."

December 2019 retail spend figures were up across all sectors and areas compared to the previous year.

Operators contacted by Stuff were looking at a range of ways to protect their bottom lines.

CHRIS MARSHALL/STUFF Tourism operators Taupō have the attractions but no custom as coronavirus control measures stem the flow of visitors.

Tiffany Battell, of Sail Barbary, said Covid-19 meant she and husband Pete wouldn't be replacing a part-timer who was finishing.

Looking through her bookings she agreed with Minister of Finance Grant Robertson.

"The oven is cooling down. It's not a flick of the switch."

She could understand that companies would hunker down and lose staff. "But to get that all back again is a slow process."

Operators in her type of business were used to a seasonal slow down, Battell said. "But it looks like this will occur a month earlier than expected."

Katie Jolly of boat charter company Chris Jolly Outdoors had seen "a massive drop" in forward bookings, mainly from overseas.

The company was working with partners nationally and internationally to incentivise domestic travel, she said.

"We also want to take a chance to lift the mood, so have slashed prices on our scenic tours to get locals out on the lake."

A 'Hygienic Scenic' campaign was heavily discounting tickets while also advertising extreme measures to ensure customer safety, including regular cleaning and sterilising of the boats and public areas, staff wearing rubber gloves and having minimal contact with passengers.

Such stories backed up responses to a recent business survey by EGLT, aiming to gauge early views on Covid-19's impacts.

"Businesses reported varying levels of impact, ranging from significant declines in the forestry and tourism sectors, through to increases in some professional services firms," said Hawker-Green.

She felt the government response package would provide welcome breathing space for those most at risk, saying EGLT was also increasing its business support advisor programme.

"Our district economy, at large, has been buoyant for many years. We're coming off the back of a busy summer trading period with record low unemployment and high levels of local and domestic spending. I appreciate that it is going to be a rough ride for some in the months ahead, but we are fortunate to be in a position to front foot the impacts, unlike the GFC."

She urged the community to keep calm, be practical and keep spending.

"Shop local, stay loyal and keep an eye out for each other."