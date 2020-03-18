Coronavirus: Seven Sharp host Jeremy Wells says he's '100 per cent fine' in self-isolation

Seven Sharp host Jeremy Wells is in self-isolation after interviewing a Bachelorette contestant who is a suspected case of coronavirus.

Hilary Barry hosted TVNZ's Seven Sharp programme on her own on Wednesday night, with co-host Wells joining the show via skype while in isolation.

In an earlier statement the network said Wells would not host the 7pm current affairs show until his period of isolation was over.

"We have immediately implemented Ministry of Health advice and notified anyone that has been in close contact with the individual. Those people are now isolating until test results are confirmed," it said.

"Those in contact include several TVNZ personnel as well as external parties related to the Bachelorette production."

The statement from TVNZ said: "We stress that at this stage the contestant has not tested positive to a Covid-19 test and TVNZ are taking all the necessary precautions in line with Ministry of Health advice."

Via skype, Wells spoke to Barry for a few minutes during the show and said he was "100 per cent fine".

"I've never felt better."

The person he came into contact with was showing "cold like symptoms". Wells said the person's Covid-19 test results were expected on Thursday.

He said the news of the suspected case had come out of the blue, and that he had been quite shocked by it.

Although he said the self-isolation was the best way forward, he was confident that the person's test results would be negative.

Wells said that in the meantime it was best to take the proper precautions and go into self-isolation.

Wells said that for himself, he didn't need to be tested and he wasn't showing any symptoms.

He also said he'd been washing his hands regularly.

On air, Barry said Wells and other TVNZ staff who were in close contact with the person have taken "the very sensible measure of confining themselves to homes".

In an earlier social media post, Wells didn't appear thrilled at the prospect of 14 days in self-isolation.

"All by myself (don't wanna be)," he said.

There are now 20 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand. Eight new cases were confirmed by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday.

There were four cases in Auckland, two in Waikato, one in Christchurch and one in Invercargill. All of these people had returned from overseas travel.

The Ministry of Health said contact tracing was under way for those sitting near the latest cases on flights.