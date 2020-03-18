Coronavirus: New jury trials suspended for two months

Chief Justice Dame Helen Winkelmann said the health of jurors was the reason for the unprecedented order.

Chief Justice Dame Helen Winkelmann has suspended the start of all new jury trials for two months.

The decision was made in response to the coronavirus pandemic, and it did not impact jury trials already in progress.

"There is a special onus on the courts to protect the health of jurors who are performing an important civic duty," Winkelmann said in a statement.

"The process of empanelling juries often involves bringing large numbers of people together in relatively confined spaces. Once empanelled, jurors are inevitably spending significant periods of time in relatively close contact."

Winkelmann was also concerned about the risks of a juror having to leave a trial should they fall ill.

In the current environment where anyone feeling unwell is being told to stay away from court, this problem will become more pronounced for jury trials, a Ministry of Justice statement said.

Courtrooms were also now subject to "enhanced cleaning" and the Ministry was reviewing what other steps it should take in response to the pandemic.

The judiciary was addressing what measures could be taken to reduce the numbers of people attending court in public foyers and galleries.

A judicial steering group was exploring what technology could be used to enable lawyers and others to participate remotely in appropriate cases, the statement said.

The judiciary and Ministry will be working through the implications of this decision for all court participants. This includes the legal profession, victims, defendants, court staff, and other justice sector partners.

"We can advise at this point that those who are affected by the suspension of jury trials will be contacted by the registry of the relevant court. Further information will also be made available on the Courts of New Zealand website as it comes to hand," the statement said.