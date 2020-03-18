Coronavirus: Crusaders and Chiefs enter self-isolation until Sunday following Jacinda Ardern's advice
The Crusaders and Chiefs squads, plus their management teams, who travelled to Australia last weekend have been placed in voluntary self-isolation, effective immediately.
Prime minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Wednesday that anyone who has recently returned from overseas travel in the last 14 days, should enter self-isolation in response to COVID-19.
The players and management will be in self-isolation until Sunday.
Players and management will take the cautious approach and support the public effort to minimise risk, a statement from the Chiefs said.
The Crusaders and Chiefs arrived back in New Zealand before last Sunday's midnight deadline that made it mandatory for all travellers to self-isolate for 14 days.
