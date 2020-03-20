Coronavirus crisis gives us a chance to 'go deep'

Medical personnel at work in the intensive care unit of the hospital in Brescia on Thursday. Italy's death toll from Covid-19 is now higher than China's.

OPINION: Remember when many of us were dismissing it as a threat? Treating it as a mere inconvenience that wouldn't disrupt things too much, following our default setting not to allow the learned rhythms of our lives to be altered.

That seems so long ago now. We were different people then. Travel was still being encouraged, foreign travel too. It was just like getting the flu ... until it wasn't.

I remember Sars, and a planned family trip back to South Africa. Going through Singapore, seeing all the masks. We took the decision, at that end, to change our return flight schedule. Instead of a 36-hour stopover in Singapore, we'd have a day-time layover, a few hours sleep, a shower, in the transit hotel. The city-state still seemed safe enough, but avoiding it seemed the right thing to do.

World Health Organisation figures I've seen say Sars spread to 20 countries and killed 774 people. In retrospect that's tiny. Covid-19 has far outstripped it on both counts.

Swine flu was concerning too. The hand sanitiser dispensers on the walls at the Timaru Herald became a focal point. Did they actually help? I don't know, but I certainly wasn't taking any chances, and I'm not now. The Press newsroom is littered with wall-mounted dispensers, which I use to supplement my hand-washing regime. I don't recall being told in 2009 that hand-washing with soap for 20 seconds, to the tune of Never Gonna Give You Up or I Will Survive, was more effective than using hand sanitiser. Maybe I've forgotten.

If the possibility of our entire staff working from home was ever raised, I don't remember that either.

Covid-19 is undoubtedly more serious. The way it's got out of hand in some places, particularly Northern Italy, where the scenario is nightmarish and desperately sad. It seems the world has not seen its like since at least the so-called Hong Kong flu of the late 1960s.

I can't pinpoint exactly what changed the picture for me, there have been so many factors. The growing global numbers, of course. Our response here too. It's instructive how some habitual critics can't even bring themselves to grudgingly acknowledge the remarkable leadership of Jacinda Ardern at this time. No, she's not perfect, but boy, is she the reassuring presence we need at the helm in yet another crisis, and doesn't the refusal of those hard-bitten cynics to even countenance such an idea say so much more about them than it does about her.

This isn't a left-wing broadcast, though. A man I've had little time for in the past, especially his bushfire performance, Ardern's Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison, has also impressed me at times during this crisis. I'm never going to be a fan, but I have admired his leadership in some moments, and it would surprise me if he and Ardern and their senior colleagues weren't speaking regularly about their respective responses, given our close links.

This is patently not a time for partisanship, and there couldn't be a better person to convey the message of "we're all in this together, even though we may need to be kept apart" than Ardern. Sadly, it's a variation on a theme for her. We really need to be "one" right now. Breaking from the pack by disregarding directives from government because we don't feel we'll personally be affected carries risks well beyond ourselves, a point many have been making on behalf of society's most vulnerable.

This is a crisis and it's uncomfortable, inconvenient, challenging, terrifying and more, not the kind of event we're going to think our way past in a few days, or weeks. The very existence of Tuesday's economic rescue package told us that.

I'd like to think, though, it's also a chance for a reset, in attitudes, to each other and to the way we approach life and community. Many readers will already have seen the story about the American brothers who drove hundreds of kilometres from their home, buying up all the hand sanitiser they could, then trying to flog it online at inflated prices, until companies like Amazon cracked down and banned their blatant profiteering, leaving them with almost 18,000 bottles. Yes, justice was served, but it also means many who need it are potentially without access to hand sanitiser. Some may applaud their initiative, but really, it's a demonstration of the ugly individualism that sometimes characterises late stage capitalism and it's deplorable.

In the dark days of war-time rationing, these guys would probably have been charged, possibly with treason. Fair enough too.

In contrast, I was delighted to discover this week the work of Franciscan friar Richard Rohr, based at the Center for Action and Contemplation in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

You don't have to be Catholic (I'm not) to appreciate the wisdom of these words for this situation: "We are in the midst of a highly teachable moment... We have a chance to go deep, and to go broad. Globally, we're in this together. Depth is being forced on us by great suffering, which as I like to say, always leads to great love." Long-term Christchurch residents will identify.

Here's hoping. That sense of oneness will be vital to keeping the fear and the uncertainty at bay. Our world is going to be changed, permanently, by this situation. If we can emerge kinder, knowing more about caring for each other, and for ourselves, the pain will not have been for nought.

