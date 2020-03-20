Coronavirus: Bachelorette NZ contestant tests negative for Covid-19

A contestant on The Bachelorette NZ has tested negative for coronavirus.

TVNZ confirmed the outcome on Friday after revealing on Wednesday the contestant was undergoing the test.

"We are in the process of sharing this good news with those identified as being in close contact with the individual," TVNZ said in a statement.

TVNZ spokeswoman Rachel Howard previously said the network was contacting people who attended the filming of an episode in Auckland on March 10 who may have been exposed to the contestant.

Those in contact included several TVNZ personnel as well as external parties related to The Bachelorette production.

Seven Sharp host Jeremy Wells has also been in self-isolation after interviewing the contestant.

Earlier this week, Wells spoke to co-host Hilary Barry via Skype and said he felt "100 per cent fine".

The reality show contestant's negative test means Wells can now "come out of isolation", a TVNZ spokeswoman said.

"We're pretty happy about that."

Barry would host a solo show on Friday centred around coronavirus, then Wells would return to the show from Monday, a spokeswoman said.

The negative results were a "big relief".

The majority of filming for The Bachelorette was completed in 2019. The episode filmed this month — which is set to air before the finale — brings together all the contestants to discuss their time on the show.