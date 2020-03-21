What's next? Major New Zealand sports events at risk due to coronavirus

From Super Rugby to supercars, surfing to mixed martial arts, there isn't a sport that has not been affected by the coronavirus.

In New Zealand and across the world, the sports calendar has almost ground to a halt due to the measures put in place to prevent Covid-19 from spreading - and no one is sure when things will return to normal.

EMIRATES TEAM NZ Team New Zealand will defend the America's Cup in Auckland in 12 months.

Earlier this week, Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED) general manager Steve Armitage said a best-case scenario for the city was for events to resume from July. But in this rapidly-changing environment, nothing is off the table, with modelling by scientists suggesting that pandemics can persist for 12 months.

As we look ahead to the rest of the sporting year and onto a big 2021, with three major international events coming to New Zealand, it may pay to brace for even more disruptions. Here are the major local fixtures that could be affected.

RUGBY

Super Rugby/Mitre 10 Cup

With Super Rugby as we know it likely to be cancelled due to travel restrictions, New Zealand Rugby (NZR) is pressing ahead with plans for a "local derby" format behind closed doors. The details are still being worked through but it could potentially begin on the weekend of April 3-4 and run for 10 weeks, ensuring rugby fans and the all-important broadcasters get their fix.

There is also the Mitre 10 Cup to consider, which kicks off in August. If NZR are able to get the proposed Super Rugby competition up and running, that would give the national provincial championships' hopes of getting the green light a significant boost.

ANDREW CORNAGA/PHOTOSPORT The Women's Cricket World Cup is one of three major international sporting events held in New Zealand next year.

All Blacks/Black Ferns home tests - July 4-18

The All Blacks are planning for the two-test series against Wales, followed by a one-off clash with Scotland, to go ahead. However, the prospect of those teams being cleared to travel is looking extremely unlikely.

The vast majority of the Welsh and Scottish players are involved in the Pro 14 competition, which has been suspended indefinitely, while the final, set to take place in Cardiff on June 20, has been cancelled. Questions remain over whether the competition will be completed and if the southern hemisphere tours will go ahead, potentially robbing NZR of much-needed gate revenue.

The Black Ferns, meanwhile, have eight tests scheduled this year, including seven in New Zealand. Of the three that have been confirmed (against USA in Dunedin and two against Australia in Melbourne and Wellington), they would all be in serious doubt.

1 NEWS The Warriors have committed to remaining in Australia and playing in the NRL during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rugby Championship - August 15- September 26

With the southern hemisphere's showpiece rugby tournament still five month's away, there has been no official announcement as to how it could be affected. In fairness, administrators have more immediate concerns to deal with. Should the travel restrictions be lifted, one would expect the tests to be played behind closed doors, at least. After opening the tournament against the Wallabies in Melbourne, the All Blacks play their three home games in a row from August 15 to September 5.

2021 Women's Rugby World Cup - September 18 - October 16

One of three high-profile international events coming to New Zealand in 2021, it's far too early to tell if the tournament, which is co-hosted by Auckland and Whangarei, will be affected. With the event projected to be worth $3.6 million to the Auckland region, and $6.4 million to Whangārei's economy, it could provide some much-needed relief for local businesses should it go ahead unscathed, on top of the incredible exposure it will bring to the women's game.

YACHTING

America's Cup (March 6-21, 2021) and Prada Challenger Series (January-February, 2021)

There is still plenty of water to flow under the bridge before the America's Cup returns to Auckland early next year, but there's plenty more reasons to hope it goes ahead.

A 2017 economic impact assessment forecast that the iconic regatta could pump direct spending of between $519-$925 million into the region. And with hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars invested, organisers will be anxiously following developments over the coming months.

FIONA GOODALL/GETTY IMAGES The Kiwis' league test against Tonga has been postponed from June, with a new date yet to be announced.

Besides, the event will roll around sooner than you think. The challengers are expected ramp up their preparations in Auckland from September as they begin setting up for the World Series regatta in December. The Prada Cup for challengers follows in January, with the winner to meet Team New Zealand for the Auld Mug in March.

America's Cup World Series - December 17-20

The three-regatta series, which serves as a pivotal part of the build-up to the real thing, has already suffered a blow after the opening event in Italy was cancelled. Scheduled to be held on April 23-26, the regatta was to have been the first competitive outing for the new foiling AC75s.

There has been no announcement over the fate of the second event, due to take place in England in June, with the third and final regatta, which doubles as the curtain-raiser for the Prada Cup, in Auckland in December.

CRICKET

Black Caps/White Ferns - May-January 2021

The Black Caps' home Twenty20 series against Australia has been postponed, but that could be just the start of disruptions for the country's elite cricketers.

Kane Williamson and co's next assignment is a tour of Scotland, Ireland, the Netherlands and the West Indies, starting in early June ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia in October. No decision has been made on that tour but all signs point to it being in serious doubt. It's a similar story for the White Ferns' tour of Sri Lanka in May.

It's understood the cancellation of both would save New Zealand Cricket upwards of $1 million. However, the governing body would be hit hard if parts of the home season were postponed. Bangladesh and West Indies are scheduled to visit in October in preparation for the T20 World Cup. The Windies then return for three tests before the Black Caps round out the home summer with two tests and three T20s against Pakistan.

Women's Cricket World Cup - February 6 - March 7, 2021

The eight-team tournament will be held right across the country, with 31 matches spread between Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin. Like the other two major international events scheduled for next year, organisers have time on their side. But any delay could lead to further complications from the weather, which would be another headache they have to consider.

LEAGUE

Warriors - March 21 - October 4

The Warriors have committed to staying in Australia to continue playing in the NRL, but chief executive Cameron George has conceded that they are unlikely to play a home game this season. All NRL clubs receive an annual grant of A$13 million, about A$10 million of which covers player salaries. But the clubs still rely heavily on memberships and gate takings to remain sustainable.

"It's a big thing for sport in general. We're a small to medium business that relies on events and our game days are our major events," George said this week. "When you have things like this happening, it shuts down our business model, so we've got to work through that with our owners and sponsors."

Kiwis/Kiwi Ferns - June, October

New Zealand Rugby League on Friday made the decision to postpone the June tests between the Kiwis and Tonga and Kiwi Ferns against Samoa. The best-case scenario would be to re-schedule them in October, when the rest of the Oceania Cup is held, as well as the double-header against the Kangaroos and Jillaroos across the Tasman.

However, there's no doubt that the NRL takes priority in rugby league due to the huge broadcast revenue it brings in. While the competition is playing on behind closed doors, should there be any delay it's likely they too would look to make up games at the end of the year, creating a potential problem for the international game.

NETBALL

Silver Ferns - September 20-October 21

The Silver Ferns aren't scheduled to play any international matches until the Quad Series in September, with games in Hamilton and Auckland, followed by the Constellation Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

With the immediate focus on getting through the ANZ Premiership, which was suspended for two weeks on Friday, Netball New Zealand chief executive Jennie Wyllie said it was too soon to speculate on the national team's fixtures.

"We're taking a view of what's our immediate priority and that is our community game and then looking at our premiership and those national competitions. That's our priority," Wyllie told Stuff this week. "What we do know is we don't know what the answer is going to be in June, July, August, so we've focused our attentions on making sure we're looking at the goal posts in front of us."

MOTORSPORT

Supercars - season postponed until June 5

The New Zealand round of the Supercars, scheduled for April 24-26 at Hampton Downs, was one of three races put on hold, joining last weekend's Australian grand prix event in being delayed. But organisers are adamant they will be rescheduled for later in the year.

ATEED, which contributes $1.2million to stage the event, would prefer to host the round in November. And it could return to Pukekohe Park Raceway given the Unitary Plan restrictions for Anzac Day, which forced the move to Hampton Downs, will not be in place.

TENNIS

ASB Classic - January, 2021

New Zealand's premier tennis tournament traditionally gets under way in early January, well after the ATP and WTA tours are hoping to lift their suspension on June 7. However, any further delays could lead to a hectic end-of-year schedule - the French Open has already been postponed from May to September - which could affect the quality of field the Auckland event is able to attract.