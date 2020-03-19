Coronavirus: Mass Dunedin test results imminent

The student who has tested positive is from Dunedin's Logan Park High School.

The families of dozens of Dunedin school children tested for coronavirus will find out the results on Thursday.

Forsyth Barr Stadium turned into a temporary testing station on Wednesday for 150 children who possibly came into close contact with a high school student who tested positive for coronavirus.

Health professionals wore protective equipment as they swabbed each child's nostrils and throat.

Inside a large-scale coronavirus testing regime at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Several parents confirmed to Stuff that the results could be known on Thursday morning.

"We are bracing ourselves," said one father of a Logan Park High School year 11 student.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Ministry of Health Director General Ashley Bloomfield provides an update on New Zealand's coronavirus cases and plans to mitigate its spread.

The school remains closed after being cleaned this week, and could open next week depending on the test results for the other children.

The family of any student who returns a positive test will be notified by Public Health South, which will discuss with them "what this means for your child and your family", a letter given to each family said.

The letter noted the request had come from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, chief science advisor Juliet Gerrard, and director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Logan Park High School in Dunedin is in the middle of a coronavirus scare.

"The reason for the Ministry of Health wanting to do this test is to see if community spread of coronavirus is occurring or if we are still in the situation where the virus is only being imported from other countries around the world," the letter said.

The Dunedin student who has already tested positive caught the virus from his father who had returned from Germany.

The father, who is aged in his 40s, developed symptoms five days after his return to New Zealand.

HAMISH MCNEILLY/Stuff The 12th positive coronavirus case (one of 20 now confirmed in New Zealand) involves a student at Logan Park High School in Dunedin.

A third family member, who was showing signs of coronavirus earlier in the week, has not been confirmed as having the virus by health officials.

Bloomfield earlier said the Dunedin families would know their results on Friday.

"Because this is the first positive case within a school, we have decided that in addition to the self-isolation these close contacts will be tested ... to ensure there are no more positive cases."

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A coronavirus warning at the entrance to Dunedin Hospital.

The school was working closely with public health officials in what was a "unique situation".

No other Dunedin schools have closed due to the outbreak.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins urged the students awaiting testing to "stay at home and wait for further advice".

Henry Cooke/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is confident New Zealand has the capacity to test more coronavirus samples.

"Obviously you can go outside, go for a walk ... but avoid contact with other people."

He recommended following the advice given by the Ministry of Health regarding self-isolation.

