Coronavirus: Anzac Day services cancelled

National President of the RSA BJ Clark has had to make a tough decision in cancelling this years ANZAC Day celebrations and also its annual poppy drive.

No Anzac Day service will be held this year, due to coronavirus, a first in 104 years of commemorations.

Chocking back tears, Royal New Zealand RSA national president, BJ Clark, announced the decision on Thursday morning.

"I'm gutted.

"This is an unprecedented decision in the history of our proud organisation."

The first Anzac Day commemorations were held on April 25, 1916, and services had run every year since then.

RSAs support a large number of elderly people, a group particularly vulnerable to Covid-19.

"Those services would have been particularly dangerous for them."

The RSA is working through options to safely acknowledge ANZAC Day, one idea is for New Zealanders to all stand at their front gates in remembrance.

The decision to cancel had been made with support of district RSAs across the country.

No restricted services will be held by RSAs, with Clark saying it would be unacceptable to do so.

For the first time in 104 years ANZAC day services have been cancelled.

"If you try to hold a restrictive service, the word will get out.

"This is a decision which has been made with all the RSA's on board."

In another blow for the organisation, the annual Red Poppy appeal fundraiser has also been postponed.

It is the first time since 1922 the appeal will not be run ahead of Anzac day.

"Even with our current collection we are struggling to support our veterans.

BJ Clark (National President), chocked back tears while making the announcement.

"This decision we have had to take will severely impact on the ability to support those veterans."

Collectors would be exposed to extensive public interaction, and there were also concerns around cash-handling, he said.

"We cannot place our RSA volunteers and collectors at potential risk in this current environment."

No new date has been set for the appeal, although some have suggested Remembrance Day in November.

There are multiple considerations in setting a new date.

"Is the virus under control by then, is the situation now in a safe manner that we could have, or is there some other option?"

L-R: Karen Rolleston (CEO), BJ Clark (National President, and Corina Bruce (Chair of the board), during Thursday's announcement.

He asked that those who could still donate to the RSA, but acknowledged many would be feeling economic stress due to the virus.

"We intend to work constructively with government and other agencies to ensure our support services are not affected by any financial shortfall."

Coronavirus was also impacting how the RSA supported its veterans, with Clark saying more would be done via phone, rather than people coming into the RSA.

Chair of the Board of Trustees Corina Bruce, said people needed to take collective responsibility.

"For us it is also about doing the right thing and leading by example."